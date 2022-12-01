Matt Aaron Krinsky will shoot his film, Toussaint, here – Chelsea Record

Hollywood producer and director Matt Aaron Krinsky has very notable Chelsea roots. His grandparents, the late William and Doris Waxman, were well known in the city – William as the owner of the Waxman insurance agency on Broadway, Doris as a community leader and member of the school board of Chelsea.

Her mother, Debra Waxman Krinsky, graduated from Shurtleff School and Chelsea High School and became a teacher at Shurtleff School, while her father, Marty, was a beloved teenage director of the former Chelsea YMHA on Crescent. Ave. His uncles, Temple Emmanuel board member Ronald and Chelsea firefighter Steven, are still active at Chelsea.

Matt Aaron Krinsky will shoot his independent film, All Saints Day, in Chelsea this month.

Matt has fond memories of his childhood visiting his grandfather Williams’ insurance office right next to the fire station.

We spent hours here as kids, and also on Cottage Street [where the Waxman family lived], said Matt. Those were great days.

Matt Aaron Krinsky will return to Chelsea this month in quite a spectacular fashion as producer and director of indie film All Saints Day. Krinsky, one of the rising stars of the film industry, will shoot his dark and comedic film in the city.

The film tells the story of four estranged siblings from an Irish immigrant family who return to Chelsea and try to lead their older brother on a better path in life.

The story takes place on All Saints Day, a Christian holiday celebrated on November 1st.

In Brandeis, he placed the Foundation at one Film career

Matt Aaron Krinsky grew up in Peabody, attended Cohen Hillel Academy in Marblehead, and graduated in 1996 from Peabody High School. During his formative years, he often attended shows with his family at the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly.

Matt graduated in 2000 from Brandeis University where he majored in psychology and minored in film studies and art history.

I was in pre-med at first, but in my sophomore year I had the epiphany that I thought maybe I wanted to do something a little more creative, Krinsky said. Basically, I ended up choosing psychology as my major because I thought, how could an understanding of the human psyche not help a filmmaker?

He also completed a summer semester program in film studies at New York University (NYU).

On the way to Hollywood

After graduating from Brandeis, I kind of convinced my parents to let me move to Hollywood, Matt recounted. I had no job, no friends, not much money. My mom and I had an epic cross-country road trip adventure. She helped me look for an apartment for about a week, then I stayed here and she flew home. It was 22 years ago in August.

Krinsky said he was very lucky and landed his first job as a production assistant at Quentin Tarantinos production company.

I watched and learned a lot in that position, Matt said. Then I moved on and did a two-year theater conservatory program at Baron Brown Studio in Santa Monica. I went to audition for a manager, hated it and realized I didn’t want to be an actor. The acting experience has been amazing, though, because now one of my strengths is directing actors. I can speak their language. I understand their process and have the utmost respect for their craft.

In 2005, he produced his first full-scale film, An Eye for an Eye, starring former Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland. I got to direct her, which was fun, Matt said.

During her career, Krinsky directed several short films and worked with playwrights to develop new works into theatrical production.

Bring All Saints Day to the big screen

Krinsky said his current film project, All Saints Day, has been in the making for seven years. It started as a play called All Saints in the Old Colony. Julianne Homokay was the playwright and she asked me to direct the first stage reading, Krinsky recalls. We did a performance and as I stood in the back of the room I realized that this room lends itself well to a low-budget independent film: a small cast, a main location, incredible dialogue and a lot of heart. and humor. Krinsky said he asked Homokay if she was interested in adapting the play as a screenplay and making a feature film and she agreed to join him in the project. It took about five years to get the project together, and the last two years we really started preparing to shoot it, Krinsky said. We will shoot the film in Chelsea throughout December. Matt Aaron Krinsky, once the little kid who visited his grandparents in Chelsea, is now set to bring big Hollywood excitement to town.