Ministry regulation clarifies rules for talent agents





As the country’s entertainment industry grows, so does the demand for talent management. As part of efforts to promote the development of the industry, regulations on entertainment industry agents were issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on September 16. In China, talent agents must obtain both a certificate and a license to operate. Both are awarded by the ministry, and once agents are licensed, their names appear in a licensing database. To qualify, prospective agents must pass an exam offered once a year. Although formal education is not always necessary to become a talent agent, it is highly recommended. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have at least a high school diploma. The settlement clarifies the process for applying for certificates and outlines an agent’s responsibilities, including setting up auditions, negotiating deals, managing their clients’ finances and salaries, and assisting them with endorsements. . Talent agents must demonstrate strong public relations, marketing, human resources, communication and negotiation skills. It is also important that they learn about laws and regulations related to the entertainment industry and beyond, such as intellectual property. They are also responsible for keeping their customers on the right side of the law. “A talent agent must provide legal advice or consultation to its clients and urge them to obey the law and behave ethically,” the policy says. He added that agents were prohibited from helping their clients engage in fraudulent acts, such as lip-syncing, and lending their certificates to others. Talent agents who violate regulations risk having their certificates revoked. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has also released a plan to hold courses to help talent agents hone their skills and promote a healthy entertainment industry. Courses will cover topics such as ethical practices, celebrity moral standards, entertainment industry laws and regulations, and national performing arts market policy. The courses will be provided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Each class will last 45 minutes and agents must attend 20 classes. Last September, authorities suggested comprehensive and targeted measures to rectify irregularities stemming from the entertainment industry, such as excessively high celebrity salaries, tax evasion and unethical fan culture. Efforts have been made to tighten entertainment industry regulations, with tougher penalties for celebrities who break the law and tougher standards for talent agents. Measures have also been implemented to improve laws and regulations and strengthen the education and training of those involved in entertainment businesses. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202212/01/WS63880129a31057c47eba20cb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos