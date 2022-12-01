South Prairie drama group shines | News, Sports, Jobs

After retiring, Paula Rauschenberger, an award-winning drama coach at South Prairie High School, wasn’t ready to stop teaching or coaching kids who love drama.

Rauschenberger’s 38-year career as a drama coach included stints at schools in Sawyer, Glenburn, Minot High School and now South Prairie, where his students won the Region 8 one-act play competition. two years in a row and placed in the state competition. Last week.

“It brings joy to see some of these kids who are so shy, and then I threw them in the good part and they just blossom,” said Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger taught English part-time at South Prairie and only began coaching the drama team after a former drama coach left. Last year, she recruited children to the one-act play team by explaining that Class B students can be more than athletes and have plenty of opportunities to shine.

“These kids listened to me because they all showed up at the organizing meeting for an act,” said Rauschenberger.

Rauschenberger said she was especially proud of her students because many of them are young, starting in eighth grade or first grade.

Sophomore Josh Lindbo won a top acting award at the state competition, even though this is his first year with the band.

Lindbo played the King, a supporting role in “The Princess and the Pirates” a one-act play about what could happen to a princess who doesn’t do math.

“It’s definitely a comedy” said Lindbo, who said a play with a message like this might be boring, but this one keeps audiences engaged with humor.

Lindbo signed up for the band because some of his friends had liked him the year before. The young actors have been practicing since the start of the school year. He said acting also helped him gain the confidence to speak in front of a large group.

Sophomore Gracie Rauschenberger played Princess Margaret, the princess who learns how important it is to keep up with her math classes and other things she doesn’t want to do.

“I don’t like to admit it, but math is not necessarily my favorite subject” says Gracie Rauschenberger. Gracie, like Princess Margaret, agrees that math is quite important.

Gracie Rauschenberger said her drama teacher shares her last name because Paula Rauschenberger married a cousin of her family. Paula Rauschenberger quickly became one of her favorite teachers.

“She is absolutely amazing” said Gracie, who said student actors trust their drama coach and his experience.

Gracie Rauschenberger said she thought about quitting acting but persisted because Paula Rauschenberger persuaded her to continue.

Paula Rauschenberger said she chooses a piece that she knows her students will enjoy and will keep them engaged and throw them away with care. In a small school, she gets to know her students well and knows what roles will suit them.

“I love building the show from the ground up and watching what they create with their characterizations,” said Paula Rauschenberger.

She said that the students in the drama group are great kids and have wonderful parents who have been very supportive of the one-act play group.

Doing so well is an achievement for each of them, said Paula Rauschenberger.