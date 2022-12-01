Jessie James Decker, The Rock, Pink Lead Hollywood Families Against Parent Police

Parent shaming isn’t a new trend, but with access to social media, celebrities have had to defend their families against online trolls scanning their platforms.

Jessie James Decker is one of the latest stars to take a stand against negative comments made by strangers on the internet after she was accused of altering pictures of her children to make them look like they had a muscular physique.

The country singer isn’t the only high-profile figure to respond to parental police criticism and joins Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kourtney Kardashian, Pink and a host of Hollywood heroes who will stop at nothing to protect their people.

When Decker, 34, shared a photo on Instagram of her three children with former NFL wide receiver husband Eric Decker Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, playing in the sun during the summer vacation. Thanksgiving in Mexico, a few users said she used “an app” to make her kids appear like they had defined abdominal muscles.

“Being accused of photographing my kids’ abs (can’t help but laugh) or the polar opposite of our kids’ overtraining makes me realize how weird our world has become when it comes to the body and what what’s normal and what’s not,” she captioned a video addressing the “crazy” situation.

“We preach about body positivity and acceptance, but my kids have a massive amount of muscle that’s genetic and built through athletics, is that ‘weird’? I want to raise my kids to be proud of their bodies and hard work from elite competitive gymnastics Vivis to Eric Jr wants to be like dad as NFL wide receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out,” she wrote.

“Let’s not choose what we normalize about bodies and accept all people and all children. If we want to do better, then do better.”

Pink has been attacked online multiple times for her parenting choices, but refuses to bow to what she calls “keyboard warriors.”

After receiving hate over innocent messages over the years, she often uses her platform to troll moms.

“Here’s a photo of my child running in the water. It hasn’t even been filtered. What a waste of water,” the singer captioned a snap shared on Instagram. “And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls, she could be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was… gasping …working!!!! In another country!” She ended her post with “#f—theparentingpolice”.

Alicia Silverstone admitted on The Ellen Fisher podcast earlier this year that she still sleeps with her 11-year-old son Bear, much to the mums’ dismay.

“I’m a natural mom and I’m a loving mom. I believe in love, I believe in nature, and our society is afraid of nature and love,” Silverstone said of her parenting style. alternative. She is raising her son with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

“What I do, I don’t make it up. I didn’t make it up. I just follow nature. Bear and I always sleep together. If you were in a wild setting where there are animals, if you put your baby there, your baby will get eaten, so it’s not ideal for your baby to be there.”

Kelly Clarkson was not well when a Twitter user tried to blame her professional activities on the reason for the end of her marriage to ex Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, which was finalized in March 2022.

Upon hearing that Kelly was signing up for “America’s Got Talent,” one user wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Now Kelly is taking Simons’ place. No wonder her marriage didn’t work out. Love everything about it. about Kelly on TV and no one else is crying for her but for her children.”

“Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, who is a great mother, and who steps in and fills in when a friend asks for a favor because that’s actually what the “good old country girls do “…it can’t be who you are deep down,” Clarkson replied. “I trust your heart more. Aim higher please.”

Dwayne The Rock Johnson shared a tender moment with his newborn daughter when it completely backfired. The ‘Black Adam’ star brought her baby to his chest shirtless for skin-to-skin contact, which can benefit babies and parents in so many ways.

One Twitter user wrote, “Nurse: do you want to hold your new baby? @TheRock: wait let me take my shirt off.”

The former WWE wrestler replied, “Bravo! Buuuut one day when you have babies Allison, you will understand the power of skin to skin.”

After Shawn Johnson gave birth to his daughter, Drew Hazel, the mother-shame community attempted to tell Johnson that her baby was improperly dressed for the cold. She responded to them preemptively by posting a video dancing with her daughter.

“My favorite…dancing with my girlfriend @drewhazeleast (yeah shame mom…i’m sure I’m doing something very wrong #momlife,” she captioned a video with her one-month-old baby.

A few months later, parental police again stepped in and slammed the Olympic gold medalist for sharing a clip of her baby’s ‘first flip’ when she was three months old. “She was perfectly safe so don’t even do it,” Johnson wrote.

Kourtney Kardshian has often defended her son Reign on social media for his choice to have long hair. Shamers asked if Reign, the youngest of his three children with his ex Scott Disick, was a boy or a girl, or if his children were already in school.

“Once in a while I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something is really bothering me I definitely have the platform to fix it, but I don’t usually think twice about it,” she told Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on Rose Inc. “No matter what I do, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst thing, however, is when people I don”t know give unsolicited parenting advice. No one knows my kids better than me, I got that, I fine, thanks.”