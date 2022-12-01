The Everyday Guide to Celebrating Holidays on Campus





The holiday season is back. Here are some upcoming events around the Northwestern campus, from shows to holiday treats and get-togethers. South area The South Zone leadership team has scheduled an event with cookies, ice cream and card games for 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 1 in Shepard Hall. Students can enjoy treats and participate in a friendly card game. Reformed University Scholarship On Saturday, the Reformed University Fellowship, a national campus ministry of the Presbyterian Church in America, is hosting its T House Ball event. The event will include drinks, desserts and dancing. McCormick’s sophomore, Jung Min Yean, recently decided to go to one of the RUF events. Yean said her favorite part in RUF is friendship and she is looking forward to the T House Ball. “It’s one of those years where people are going to dress up and go out to the max,” Yean said. “It’s a great social meeting place. There are lots of people who will come and talk to you and make sure you have a great time. Cat Shelter Painting Event All Paws In, a NU volunteer organization focused on connecting students with animals at the Evanston Animal Shelter, will paint the walls of the new Cat Room from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. The Evanston Animal Sanctuary is working on building a new facility over the coming year. Weinberg junior JoJo Holm, president and founder of All Paws In, said she was looking forward to helping the animal shelter have a completely finished space. “This new shelter is really lovely, but it’s still new. They still need a lot of aesthetic attention for the building. We need a lot of paint,” Holm said. MAPS December Volunteer The Minority Association of Pre-Med Students at NU will help with the Evanston Art Center’s holiday arts and crafts events this month. Volunteers will pack purchases, replace inventory and greet new arrivals. There will be two-hour student shifts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 4, 12, and 13. Bienen School of Music On Sunday, “A Festival of Lessons and Songs” will take place at the Alice Millar Chapel. The program will include carol music from medieval to modern for brass, strings, organ and choir. Weinberg junior Jenna Lee, who plays violin at Philharmonia, is looking forward to the event. “I think you can expect really good music, especially if you’re not great at classical music, there’s more variety and there’s some fun singing that you’re probably familiar with,” said Lee. Baroque holidays The Rembrandt’s Chamber Musicians will participate in their holiday tradition by performing Baroque classics, including the works of George Frideric Handel, Giovanni Girolamo Kapsberger, Georg Philipp Telemann, Henry Purcell, Nicola Matteis and Johann Sebastian Bach. Students can join them for their annual treat at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the Alice Millar Chapel. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @heyyitsemoly Related stories: — It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas: Chicago-area singers are gearing up for the holiday season — Holiday Guide: The Wildcats Share Their Favorite Holiday Songs — Music Review: Jingle all the way with these seasonal tunes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2022/12/01/featured-stories/holiday-guide-featured-stories/2022-holiday-guide/the-dailys-guide-to-celebrating-the-holidays-on-campus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos