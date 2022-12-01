Close Bollywood Encounters with Propaganda Storms Against Reality

Controversial remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ made by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, jury president of the recently concluded 53rd International Indian Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa, have once again sparked a debate about propaganda versus reality in movie theater. Bollywood has been no stranger to such controversies over the years. There have been many movies that have split viewers vertically into opposing camps. Here’s a list of ten films allegedly based on (or inspired by) real events that stirred the hornet’s nest before and after their release.

‘Aandhi’ (1975)

Writer-director Gulzar’s film ‘Aandhi’ has been banned during the emergency after it was accused of tarnishing the image of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The character played by actress Suchitra Sen in the film has been compared to Mrs. Gandhi who initiated the ban. The ban was. However, it was lifted later. Sanjeev Kumar played the lead role opposite Suchitra Sen in the film with great songs by RD Burman.

‘Kissa Kursi Ka’ (1977)

‘Kissa Kursi Ka’ directed by Amrit Nahata, made a scathing commentary on Indian politics and politicians. The film reportedly depicted the inhumane treatment meted out to the public by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi during the emergency. All of its copies were later confiscated and the film was banned. Most copies of the film were burned during the emergency. It was, however, broadcast on television after the end of the Indira regime. The film starred Shabana Azmi, Utpal Dutt, Manohar Singh in the lead roles.

Dil Se (1998)

Director Mani Ratnam’s film “Dil Se” was about terrorism and separatism in the northeastern states. The film also highlighted the supposedly inhumane treatment of Indian soldiers with local citizens in the name of discipline. This led to fierce opposition to the film upon its release. The film has been said to serve to tarnish the image of the Indian Army. There were protests across the country. The film starred Shahrukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

‘Gangajal’ (2003)

Director Prakash Jha’s movie ‘Gangaajal’ was based on a horrific incident that happened in Bhagalpur, Bihar. In the 1980s incidents of police blinding criminals by pouring acid in their eyes Bihar came to light. The film was met with protests in Bihar with allegations that it failed to portray reality. There was also a request to ban the film which starred Ajay Devgan, Yashpal Sharma, Gracy Singh, Akhilendra Mishra and Mohan Joshi in the lead roles.

‘Haider’ (2014)

Director Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Haider’ has sparked a firestorm over comments made in the film about the Indian military, terrorism in Kashmir and the Armed Forces Special Power Act. The film has been accused of tarnishing the army’s image and promoting separatism. There were protests against the film and also a demand for a ban. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

‘Indu Sarkar’ (2017)

“Indu Sarkar” was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film revolved around the actions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi after the emergency was imposed. Since the film was announced, it has been attacked by Congress party workers. It was alleged that the film would denigrate the image of Indira Gandhi. The film faced massive protests in congressional-run states. Posters of the film were burned and movie theaters were boycotted. The film starred Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sheeba Chadda, Anupam Kher, Manav Vij in the lead roles.

‘Padmaavat’ (2018)

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat” faced massive and violent protests even before its release. The film has been accused of slandering Queen Padmavati’s image and glorifying invader Alauddin Khilji. Bhansali and Deepika Padukone, who played Rani Padmavati in the film, received death threats from Rajput organizations. Karni Sena protested the film across the country and worked to get the film banned. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

“The Accidental Prime Minister” (2019)

Director Vijay Ratnakar Gatte’s ‘Accidental Prime Minister’ was shrouded in controversy because it was based on the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In the film, Singh was shown obediently following the directives of Congress party chairwoman Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi rather than acting independently. It was based on the book by Sanjaya Baru, who was media adviser to Manmohan Singh. Congressional workers opposed the film nationwide and called for it to be banned. The film starred Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Burnett, and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles.

“The Tashkent Files” (2019)

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Tashkent Files’, based on the mysterious death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent in 1966, was backed by nationalists but Congress workers called the film propaganda. It was alleged that the film sought to disparage the image of Congress. The film starred Pankaj Tripathi, Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Pallavi Joshi, Vinay Pathak in leading roles.

“The Kashmir Files” (2022)

“The Kashmir Files”, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, met with opposition from a section which accused the film of being central government-sponsored propaganda. The film depicts the genocide of Kashmiri pundits and Islamic terrorism in the Kashmir valley in the 1990s. Protesters said the film would spread hatred in society. with distortion of the facts. But the director claimed that none of the films featured in the film were fake. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. The film starred Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.