Sonic Frontiers voice actor and cast list

Here is the full list of voice actors featured in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers is blue blur’s latest outing, and sees him embark on an adventure unlike anything we’ve seen before. It’s a very narrative game, with Sonic interacting with many of his most iconic allies and enemies. If you’ve been playing and want to know exactly who’s behind the voices, we can show you the full Sonic Frontiers cast list.

Spoiler warning: Cast details will reveal which characters appear in Sonic Frontiers. Proceed with caution.

Here is the full list of voice actors and their respective roles in Sonic Frontiers. Some of these names will be familiar to fans, as they have been in the franchise for so many years. Let’s see who is behind the voices of Sonic Frontiers.

Roger Craig Smith – Sonic

Roger Craig Smith and Sonic the Hedgehog.
Roger Craig Smith plays Sonic in Sonic Frontiers.

Roger Craig Smith is synonymous with Sonic the Hedgehog and returns to voice the iconic Sonic Frontiers character.

Colleen O’Shaughnessey – Tails

Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Tails
Colleen O’Shaughnessey plays Tails in Sonic Frontiers.

Colleen O’Shaughnessey lends her talents to the role of Tails in Sonic Frontiers.

Dave B. Mitchell – Knuckles

Dave B. Mitchell and Knuckles
Dave B. Mitchell plays Knuckles in Sonic Frontiers.

Knuckles makes an appearance in Sonic Frontiers and is played by Dave B. Mitchell.

Cindy Robinson – Amy Rose

Cindy Robinson and Amy Rose
Cindy Robinson plays Amy Rose in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic’s recurring love interest, Amy Rose, is voiced by Cindy Robinson in Sonic Frontiers.

Mike Pollock – Doctor Eggman

Mike Pollock and Doctor Eggman
Mike Pollock plays Doctor Eggman in Sonic Frontiers.

The iconic enemy, Doctor Eggman, returns in Sonic Frontiers and is played by Mike Pollock.

Ryan Bartley – Sage

Ryan barley and sage
Ryan Bartley plays Sage in Sonic Frontiers.

Sage is a brand new character in Sonic Frontiers and is played by Ryan Bartley.

Kyle Hebert – Fat the Cat

Kyle Herbert and Big the Cat.
Kyle Herbert plays Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers.

Kyle Hebert plays Big the Cat, a popular supporting character in the Sonic franchise.

This is the cast of Sonic Frontiers voice actors. If you’re curious about what we thought of the game, be sure to read our review.

news editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland who loves acting. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mother’s desk on the weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the first Star Wars Battlefront 2 were among the most influential titles to spark his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He’s a huge Star Wars nerd and movie fanatic who will talk to you about movies and games all day long. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

