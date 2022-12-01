





Here is the full list of voice actors featured in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers is blue blur’s latest outing, and sees him embark on an adventure unlike anything we’ve seen before. It’s a very narrative game, with Sonic interacting with many of his most iconic allies and enemies. If you’ve been playing and want to know exactly who’s behind the voices, we can show you the full Sonic Frontiers cast list.

Spoiler warning: Cast details will reveal which characters appear in Sonic Frontiers. Proceed with caution.

Sonic Frontiers voice actor and cast list

Here is the full list of voice actors and their respective roles in Sonic Frontiers. Some of these names will be familiar to fans, as they have been in the franchise for so many years. Let’s see who is behind the voices of Sonic Frontiers.

Roger Craig Smith – Sonic

Colleen O’Shaughnessey – Tails

Dave B. Mitchell – Knuckles

Cindy Robinson – Amy Rose

Mike Pollock – Doctor Eggman

Ryan Bartley – Sage

Kyle Hebert – Fat the Cat

This is the cast of Sonic Frontiers voice actors.