Hollywood should leave dead actors alone (guest column)

During the recent opening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” audiences did not see a reanimated Chadwick Boseman. Instead, the main character’s sister, played by Letitia Wright, took over as the superhero. The technology existed for a digitized Boseman to reprise his famous 2018 star turn – but allowing a new, living actor to fill the role was the right move, not just for the franchise, but for the film’s medium.

Resurrecting dead actors in cinema using AI – a growing trend – is bad for the acting community and it’s bad for movies. So far, Hollywood has thankfully limited its use of these actors. Peter Cushing in “Rogue One”, Paul Walker in “Fast & Furious 7”, Carrie Fisher in the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise. But long-dead actors are expected to take on bigger roles.

Acting has always been a fiercely competitive profession, which makes the breakthrough important. That’s part of why some lament that so many actors are the children of famous Hollywood stars and directors. AI-generated actors exacerbate the challenge by stealing career opportunities from aspiring actors.

Economists generally do not believe that the labor market is a zero-sum game. Yet, in some cases, there is a strict limit to the number of jobs that exist in a field. There are only so many athletes who can play in the WNBA or so many cellists needed for professional symphony orchestras.

There is no hard cap on the number of TV series or movies made. Still, there are signs the movie market is reaching its limits, with streaming platforms greenlighting fewer projects. If studios can use dead actors — who don’t need trailers, hairstylists, or a percentage of box office gross — talented newcomers could be squeezed out of the profession.

Not showcasing new talent is a particular problem if we believe in inclusivity. The on-screen portrayal is moving in the right direction, but could backtrack if cast from past eras.

In addition, the public will be deprived of artistic innovations. Just as directing styles evolve, so do the voices of new generations of actors with different values ​​and perspectives. This isn’t just a problem for art films that seek to communicate something deep. Most of the movies people see are mainstream movies, where profit considerations are so important that the plot and dialogue are now often changed with AI software.

In such situations, the importance of the actor is arguably greater than in independent films. Indeed, perhaps even more so than directors, Hollywood actors are the best bet for any subversion amid the dictates of focus groups and sequels. A stare or a wry smile can tell us everything we need to know. Actors must speak the words given to them, but their gift allows them to express truths in their own way.

A final concern is that allowing digital look-alikes of past stars will tarnish their legacy. Companies don’t care about the integrity of an artist’s work. AI-generated actors take someone else’s voice and allow software engineers, advertisers, and Hollywood executives to use it.

Of course, looking to the past is part of the creative process. We support open culture and enable individuals to use the work of others as inspiration for themselves. Still, there’s a critical difference between taking a dead individual and throwing them into a new movie and simply borrowing ideas or a few lines from someone else’s novel.

Intellectual property laws are neither the problem nor necessarily the solution. Virtually all states recognize a “publicity right” that exists after death, which means that any actor in their lifetime – or, after death, the actor’s heirs – can sell the rights to use the identity. from the actor to the highest bidder. You might think it’s in poor taste to use the image of a deceased celebrity to advertise products, like Audrey Hepburn deployed to sell candy bars or Fred Astaire shilling vacuum cleaners. But these appearances took place with the permission of the estates of Hepburn and Astaire. Similarly, if a planned movie starring James Dean ends up being made, it will be because a celebrity licensing company acquired the rights to use his likeness after his death. By granting ownership to deceased persons, courts and legislatures have placed society at the mercy of those who hold the intellectual property of the dead.

Without these post-mortem publicity rights laws, however, the end result would be similar. Studios could use famous deceased faces in new movies, this time without having to secure the rights of a surviving spouse, child, or a company monetizing an entire stable of deceased characters. Either way, without a few fixes, studios will force more reanimated actors on audiences.

Is there a way to stop using dead actors in movies? The simplest approach would be to use the bottom line of the film industry. Perhaps consumers will feel a collective discomfort at the practice similar to how the public reacted negatively to examples of the Strange Valley in the film. The idea of ​​exploiting the dead could cause enough upheaval for studios to change course. While “Black Panther: Return to Wakanda” remains strong at the box office, we hope this helps Hollywood take note of the choice not to digitize a respected deceased actor.

A public revolt against the reanimated actors, however, seems unlikely. Studios seem to be gradually acculturating viewers to the use of deceased movie stars so that tastes can be managed and reactions shaped. If consumers aren’t boycotting movies using expired actors, then we need to consider regulations restricting commercial resuscitations of the dead. These could range from a total ban on all post-mortem resuscitation to a ban on only uses that mislead the public into believing they are watching a live actor. Such restrictions would conflict with the wishes of some established players who may wish to live in a digital future or secure a source of afterlife income for their heirs. Yet the costs to the market for new acting talent and cinematic innovation outweigh these individual preferences. Dead hands must not control the living.

Mark Bartholomew is a professor of law at the University at Buffalo School of Law. His most recent book is “Intellectual Property and the Brain” (2022). Martin Skladany is a law professor at Penn State University, Dickinson Law. His most recent book is “Copyright’s Arc” (2020).