Glendale runs on Dunkin with three days of celebrations New Glendale Dunkin joins an exciting area around the sports and entertainment district





Glendale runs on Dunkin with three days celebrations

New Glendale Dunkin Joins an exciting area around

Sports and Entertainment District

Dunkin Donuts joins the buzz around the booming sports and entertainment district of Glendales with the opening of a new restaurant in 8346 W. Camelback Road. To celebrate, Dunkin is hosting grand opening celebrations throughout the weekend starting December 2. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2, Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, guests will have the chance to spin the wheel for prizes and take photos with Dunkin’ mascot, Cuppy. As part of the celebration, Dunkin will also present a check for $1,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as part of Dunkin’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. The new location is just down the street from Heroes Regional Park, making it a great place to stop for a coffee before heading out town fishing at the new Heroes Park Lake. And just a few miles around the corner, you’ll find the sports and entertainment district of Glendales, anchored by State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, and Desert Diamond Arena, home of events. and major concerts.

“We are thrilled to open our brand new Dunkin location in Glendale, just around the corner from the sports and entertainment district, says Leona Browning, of Southpaw. a large Arizona franchisee. entertainment hotspot in the valley and this NextGen location focuses on convenience and savings for our valued customers with accessible drive-thru, as well as large indoor and outdoor casual seating areas.

The 2,400 square foot restaurant serves coffees, teas, Coolattas,Dunkin Refreshers and other premium drinks, and of course you’ll find donuts, bagels, muffins, munchkins and sandwiches. Newest Dunkins menu items, including their full holiday lineup, are also served here.

The store features modern NextGen design and in-store innovations. These include a range of new and exciting items including a beverage bar tap system for nitro and cold brew coffee. Customers will also appreciate in-store charging stations and free wi-fi.

“It’s important that we give back to worthy organizations like Make-A-Wish,” Browning added. “We are proud to bring this new location from Dunkin to Glendale to serve and support our loyal Dunkin customers and all of West Valley community.

The new location employs approximately 20 crew members, who join a team of more than 5,000 hard-working Arizonans employed at Dunkin locations across the state. Each year, franchisees and guests generously donate through the Dunkins Joy in Childhood Foundation to local food banks, children’s hospitals and more. The foundation has donated $239,000 to Arizona this year and $216,000 in 2021.

WHEN OR:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday December 2, 3, 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Opening celebrations

Address: 8346 West Camelback Road, Glendale, AZ

Visuals: Spin the Wheel prize opportunities, photos with Cuppy, delicious Dunkin coffee and specialty drinks and, of course, Dunkin fans enjoying donuts.



