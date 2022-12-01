Govinda Naam Mera Vs Other Bollywood Movies! Here’s How This Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Starrer’s Sets Were Different From Others





Finally, after a long wait, the most anticipated movie, Govinda Naam Mera is ready for its digital release. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the official trailer for the film has been released online and has been making headlines for all the interesting reasons. Led by Dulhania franchise director Shashank Khaitan, GNM is jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Karan Johars Dharma Productions. A few days ago, the makers dropped official posters that took social media by storm. In the film, the actor will be seen playing the titular dancer. Did you know that Govinda Naam Mera’s sets are different from any other Bollywood movie set? A Little Bird exclusively told us that, unlike other movie sets, lead actors Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani used to relax during breaks instead of returning to their vanities outside. using their phones. A source close to the creators revealed to Koimoi, Govinda Naam Mera’s sets were like a family. It was a fun set both on and off screen. Instead of going back to their vanities or using their phones, the actors in this set relaxed with each other during breaks. Earlier during the Govinda Naam Mera trailer launch, Vicky Kaushal opened a full masala movie. He told a section of the media at the event, A year before I heard the narration, Shashank told me he was writing something paagal (wild) with me in mind. I didn’t know anything other than that. Later he told the story. I was hungry to make a film where I wouldn’t have to cry. Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya (In this film, the suffering is finally over). I was very happy. Whenever I met my maasis or chachas (uncle and aunts) in Punjab, would they say after every movie, bohot achchi acting ki hai lekin naach-gana kab karega tu? (You did great, but when are you going to make a song and dance movie?) So finally, that movie happened! Govinda Naam Mera is ready for its digital release and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16th. Must Read:Salman Khan has his picture taken wearing his lucky ring at a recent event, netizens joke Vicky Kaushal Be Like Mera To Aisa Dhak Dhak Ho Raha Hai Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

