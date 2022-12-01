Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has died aged 79 | Entertainment

Christine McVie, the singer-songwriter behind some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, died Wednesday after a brief illness, according to a statement released by her family. on his verified Instagram account.
“On behalf of the family of Christine McVie, it is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of Christine. She passed away peacefully in hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, following a short illness” , the statement said. “She was with her family.”
The statement read: “We ask that you please respect the privacy of the family at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to hold Christine in their hearts and remember the life of a human being. incredible and a revered musician who was universally loved.”
Fleetwood Mac paid tribute to McVie in a statement, which was also posted to his account.
“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band’s statement read. “She was truly one of a kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician you could have in your band and the best friend you could have in your life.”
Born in Greenodd in the UK to a music teacher father, McVie was a classically trained musician who performed as Christine Perfect with the British band chicken hut in the late 1960s.
She joined Fleetwood Mac after marrying its bassist, John McVie, at a time when the band was fronted by guitarist and founder Peter Green.
“Previously, Chicken Shack opened [Fleetwood Mac]”, she told the Guardian in June 2022. “I got to know John, fell in love with him and it was just amazing and exciting. Fleetwood Mac was fantastic and really funny.”
The band went through several member changes before Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined in 1974 and the band became superstardom.
McVie wrote and/or sang several of their hits, including “Don’t Stop”, “Over My Head”, “You Make Loving Fun” and “Say You Love Me”.
Fleetwood Mac experienced some instability with the end of the McVies’ marriage, as well as Buckingham and Nicks’ personal relationship.
Buckingham chose to leave the group and go solo in 1987, followed by Nicks who went solo in 1990.
McVie also went solo and earlier this year released a compilation of her solo work titled “Songbird (A Solo Collection)”.
But despite the band’s interpersonal struggles, their musical chemistry was undeniable, and they eventually got together.
“I just wanted to accept being in the English countryside and not having to travel on the road. I moved to Kent and loved being able to wander the streets with no one knowing who I was. Then, of course, I started to miss it,” McVie told the Guardian of his 16-year hiatus from Fleetwood Mac. “I called Mick and asked him, ‘How would you feel if I came back in the group ?’ He contacted everyone and we had a group meeting over the phone and they all said, ‘Come baaaack!!’ I felt refreshed and wanted to write again.”
Honoring a “sweet soul”
Tributes to McVie poured in on social media on Wednesday.
“We were so lucky to have a life with her,” Fleetwood Mac said in their statement. “Individually and together, we have deeply cherished Christine and are grateful for the incredible memories we have. She will be sorely missed.”
Nicks, meanwhile, shared a handwritten letter to his bandmate on instagram, as well as a photo of her with McVie. “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the world since day one in 1975 passed away. I didn’t even know she was sick…until late Saturday night.”
Nicks said that ever since she learned of McVie’s illness, Haim’s song “Hallelujah,” a folk ballad about friendship and loss, was “spinning” in her head. “I thought maybe I could sing it to him, and so, I’m singing it to him now.”
Ann Wilson of the band Heart told CNN in a statement, “Christine was a gem. Soulful, classy and a beautiful songwriter. ‘Over My Head’ has always been my sultry, angelic favorite. Bon Voyage sweet soul!”
On Twitter, rock band Garbage paid tribute, writing, “Gassed to hear of Christine McVie’s passing. Just gutted. Songbird forever.”
The Eagles wrote on Facebook that the band were “deeply saddened” by the news of McVie’s passing, calling her a “vibrant and moving spirit” and her music “a gift to the world”.
“We had the greatest admiration and the greatest respect for Christine”, their statement said. “We send our deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and legions of fans.”
