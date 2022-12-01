Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora hit out at report claiming she is pregnant; let’s call it garbage news : Bollywood News





Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora always manage to make headlines, mostly for their adorable pda on social media. Reports of their marriage often go online. However, this time, reports that Malaika Arora was pregnant were making the rounds on the internet. While their fans are still baffled by the speculation, Arjun Kapoor has broken his silence on the matter. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora hit out at report claiming she is pregnant; let’s call it new garbage Speaking to his verified social media handle, Kapoor shared a screenshot of an article reporting Malika’s apparent pregnancy, while calling out the publication and author of the report. Going after the same Arjun wrote: This is the lowest you could have reached and you did it by being flippant, insensitive and absolutely unethical in spreading garbage information. He further added: This journalist regularly writes such articles and gets away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread through the media and become the truth. It’s not done. Let’s not dare to play with our personal lives. Minutes after Arjun slammed the report, Malaika shared the same on her Instagram Story and added, F****** Bulls***. For the uninitiated, Malaika and Arjun have been dating for almost four years now. Coming to their respective professional fronts, Malaika recently made a comeback in the entertainment industry with her special dance number, which will be featured in Ayushmann’s star Khurrana. An action hero. Other than that, she is set to make her OTT debut with her upcoming show, titled Moving In with Malaika. On the other hand, Arjun was last seen in John Abrahams To install Ek Villain Returns. He has plenty of projects in his kitty. For the past few months, he has been filming for one of his upcoming projects in London, which will also star Bhumi Pednekar. Also read: Arjun Kapoor confirms his film with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar on Instagram BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

