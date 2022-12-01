The Lord of the Rings: Thoden actor denounces the Rings of Power as a “lucrative business”





Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill, who played King Thoden in The Two Towers and The Return of the King, is not a fan of the Rings of Power. During an interview with Subway, the Lord of the Rings star has revealed he hasn’t watched Amazon’s new show and has strong opinions about it being made. No, not interested, he said. It’s a lucrative business and I’m not interested in watching it or participating in it. Good luck to them and all, but it’s not like the real thing. Of course, King Thoden is unlikely to appear in The Rings of Power, with the show set in a time roughly a thousand years before Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films. But the fact that the former King of Rohan doesn’t care what happened to his ancestors is perhaps a little disappointing to some fans. It’s not just the new series that he’s not interested in, as it seems Hill hasn’t been bothered at all by The Hobbit and its sequels either. When asked if The Lord of the Rings franchise should have ended with The Return of the King, Hill simply replied, Absolutely, yes. He continued: I think they were pushing when they made The Hobbit. The Hobbits a little book. They did it well, they did it really, really well. They widened it, [but] I think you can only stretch a piece of elastic so far. I think they succeeded in The Hobbit because there were some very good things in The Hobbit, no doubt. All the major actors of the first episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power IGN’s review of The Rings of Power gave it 8/10 and said: The Rings of Power largely succeeds in staying true to JRR Tolkiens’ themes and tone, if not all the specifics of its canon. Some incoherent plots and unnecessary misdirections slow it down, but don’t derail the story, and when it reaches its climax in the sixth episode, it all comes together brilliantly.” Want to know more about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Find out what Andy Serkis thought of the series as well as the best order to watch Lord of the Rings movies. Image Credit: New Line Cinema Ryan Leston is an entertainment reporter and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.

