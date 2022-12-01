How Ozempic Landed in the Hollywood Market for Quick Results and Diet Drugs

Under a repeat piano in a studio on the MGM grounds in Hollywood in 1952, Debbie Reynolds collapsed. She was preparing Sing in the rain, which would be her first starring role for the studio, alongside Gene Kelly, and the first time she’ll have to dance, really. She was 19, had three teachers, and filmed about eight hours a day. It hurts everywhere, she wrote in her autobiography 60 Years Later, especially my brain and my feet. She lay there, under that piano, until Fred Astaire materialized to coax her. She wasn’t going to die, he told her. If you’re not sweating, you’re not sweating it right. So she shot Good Morning from eight o’clock in the morning to eleven o’clock that evening. When it was over, she collapsed. For days she did not get out of bed at the behest of her doctor. The studio had its own doctor, who wanted to administer what they called an amphetamine vitamin shot. Perhaps the same ones, Reynolds writes, that ruined Judy Garland.

Since its inception, Hollywood has been the country where unrealistic standards of beauty collide with the financial pressure that relies on keeping its stars slim, energetic, and ever ready to make more hits. And there has always been a quick fix or two. Since the Reynoldss era, the nature of patches has evolved from vitamin injections and stimulant pills to phen-fen to Adderall and clenbuterola used to treat respiratory problems in horses. Not to mention extra-medicinal aesthetic boosts through CoolSculpting, injectables and Brazilian facelifts, which suck pockets of fat from one part of a body and insert them into another, to create a generation of Instagrams. -age Jessica Rabbits.

So it shouldn’t have been a mystery that when people in Hollywood started losing dozens of pounds in a matter of weeks, it wasn’t that everyone suddenly started practicing moderation and saving 10,000 not. It seemed like overnight everyone knew someone who was injecting semaglutide, whose brand name is Ozempic. The insulin regulator, developed by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk in 2012, won FDA approval to treat type 2 diabetes five years later. It works by stimulating the release of insulin, which helps lower blood sugar levels and slows the exit of food from the stomach, allowing Ozempic users to feel fuller for longer. periods. When doctors noticed that patients using Ozempic were losing weight as a side effect of the drug, Novo Nordisk seized the opportunity, conducting clinical trials on obese and overweight people to find that its drug actually caused a weight loss of about 15% body mass in a few weeks or months. Soon the manufacturer began marketing a higher dose semaglutide, called Wegovy, to treat obesity. The injections, which people typically give themselves once a week, typically take six to eight weeks to cause significant weight loss.

Ozempic is a real lifesaver for people, and for those who need it, what it teaches people to do is exactly what we should do: eat often and eat smaller amounts of food in order to balance your blood sugar, because the more we can have balanced blood sugar, the longer our lives will be and the more balanced our blood sugar, the less disease we will have in life, said Kim Shapira, a celebrity dietitian and nutrition therapist who has practiced in Los Angeles for 25 years old and sees 50 private clients every week. The average American gained 29 pounds in COVID, and so losing that weight will reduce your risk of high cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high triglycerides. And it removes emotional eating, because they are now physically in tune with what their body can and cannot eat. The problem, she says, is not Ozempic. These are people looking for a quick fix, or people who don’t really need the drug, or the lack of other professional help to get to the root of their problems.

It was like when the world of Dorothys became Technicolor. Once you know it exists, you begin to see OZEMPIC everywhere.

Which, anecdotally in Hollywood anyway, seems to be people looking for Ozempic. When a ridiculously famous star very publicly lost a lot of weight in a short time, people wanted what she had. The on-screen talent’s weight loss led producers, bosses and off-screen friends to give it a try as well. Then came the socialite brides getting ready for their nuptials, the new mums eager to lose baby weight, the ladies of Brentwood whispering at school, the pot-bellied businessmen who had given up on their Pelotons, and the various Instagrams famous people chatting on the way to training at Dogpound. Some people who are concerned enough about vaccine safety to delay their children’s vaccination schedules but have made peace with Botox have also found solace with Ozempic. As one watcher explained to me, finding out that all of these people weren’t magically losing weight was a bit like when Dorothys’ world suddenly goes Technicolor. Some claim there is a tella emaciated face off the label, the signature if you know you know. Once you know it exists, you start seeing Ozempic everywhere.

Those with their eyes peeled get the drug through a crosstab of top endocrinologists, gynecologists, cardiologists, some of whom say they are looser with their rationales for prescribing it. The real proliferation has occurred through telemedicine. Several people I spoke to said they had heard of people lying about their weight in video chats with doctors in order to get the prescription (the party line is that your body mass index should indicate that you are obese). Medication side effects, which mostly occur when someone starts Ozempic, facilitate weight loss initially. I haven’t seen anyone without nausea, which can be very upsetting and crippling for about two or three days, Shapira told me, adding that most of her clients have had to take the anti-nausea pill Zofran to thwart it. In addition to the nausea further suppressing their appetite, Ozempic takers I’ve spoken to have told me that it gives them headaches, making alcohol less enjoyable. And because blood sugar levels change, some are so tired they don’t go out to dinner as often.

With qualifying insurance, people can pay as little as $25. But some in Hollywood pay out of pocket, up to $1,500 a month. Demand has overwhelmed pharmacies and made it difficult for people who actually need Ozempic to get their prescription on time. This fall, the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia issued a statement saying there is a shortage of semaglutide injections due to an unexpected increase in consumer demand.[which is] significantly affecting people using Ozempic for its approved use for type 2 diabetes. The TGA expects the shortage to continue for months and has urged prescribers to consider alternatives. Its extension to Los Angeles, where pharmacists are urging people who have a prescription to renew it as soon as possible to avoid a potential shortage when they need the drug.

There have been no long-term studies on the drug for people without blood sugar disease taking the drug. And less of a guide for those who are tired of feeling tired or nauseous or injecting or paying thousands of dollars a year to shoot themselves with a drug that people don’t know much about other than that seems to work. Because the drug is relatively new, it’s unclear what the long-term effects might be, especially if someone doesn’t have diabetes. How long can a person who uses it off label stay on it? As Bravo Andy Cohen tweeted earlier this fall, Everyone is suddenly looking 25 pounds lighter. What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic????

Shapira said those who haven’t worked with a dietitian or made real lifestyle changes alongside injections are likely to regain the weight they lost. Which would be a step back, in a way. We saw with phen-fen and all the other weight loss drugs that people didn’t learn anything and they didn’t change any of their habits. She added: I worry about the long term effects of people who only see things in the short term.