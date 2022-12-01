Entertainment
Gen Z sees historic convention shaping the future
BEIJING, November 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The sixth episode of China Daily’s second season Youth powertitled “How Gen Z Sees Historic Congress Shaping the Future,” aired on November 30.
In this episode of Youth powerChinese youths were invited to take a time travel through time capsules to see what the spirit of the 20th Communist Party of Chinese National Congressheld in beijing recently, involves and to consider the path traveled by the Party since its creation 101 years ago.
The first time capsule was a street interview from the 1990s in which the Gen Zers saw how the Chinese of the time viewed the future of their country. Twenty to 30 years later, many of these visions have come true and China has embarked on a new path of modernization.
Chinese Gen Zers who participated in the program said the success of China’s path to modernization offered a new model for other countries to distinguish themselves from the traditional Western path. Li Zesen, student at Tsinghua University of beijing who comes from hong kong special autonomous region, said China’s development path has shown the world that each country can have its own theory and path to modernization.
“Each country can have its own type of method, its own paths, its own concrete paths to modernization, and there is not just one kind of textbook example. All countries, in their own unique context, have their own way. What works for us is that we put people first.”
The following time capsule opened with a “green train” ticket for the Spring Festival in 1996. Green trains, a traditional nickname for old-fashioned Chinese passenger trains, are something deep in people’s minds. many people. And today, as the bullet train becomes one of China’s Four New Great Inventions, Gen Z has witnessed the rapid development of the country’s infrastructure.
Chen Shihua, a student at Peking University, said infrastructure is also a symbol of a country’s modernity. “They are in fact the road that could connect hearts and minds. They give children the opportunity to seek a better education to give young people the opportunity to pursue their dreams, to pursue their personal development and to give people a way to see the outside world. And that’s why we’re building this infrastructure: for the prosperity of the nation.”
Infrastructure development is an important way for China to achieve common prosperity for its people, Youth Power guests said. Take the railway between China and Laos as an example, host Zhong Yutong suggested that under the Belt and Road Initiative, China has been helping neighboring countries in infrastructure development. Huang Yunwei, a student at Shanghai International Studies University, said “we are not only creating an unimpeded bridge, but also a communication bridge with other countries.”
The topic of the reunification of China also gave rise to a lively debate in this episode of Youth powerZheng Yaling, a Gen Zer from Taiwan province, student at Hunan University, opened the time capsule of the book Gaoshan people by Tian Foudathe only representative of the Gaoshan people at the age of 20 who attended the founding ceremony of New China in 1949.
Zheng said that a poem in the book reminded him of Wenchuan, Sichuan, earthquake in 2008, when Zheng, then 8 years old, took her piggy bank to school and, to her surprise, all her classmates did the same. In fact a lot Taiwan residents offered to help following the earthquake, in which at least 69,000 people died, she said. They have always believed that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of the family and that “blood is thicker than water”.
Chen Simowhich also comes from Taiwanspoke about his identity, saying, “We can love the hometown where my father is from and the hometown where my mother is from. We can just love our mainland China and love our Taiwan province at the same time. And it’s not a two-for-one multiple choice.”
She also expressed her willingness to become a messenger of peace to build a communication bridge between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.
The time capsule opened by Shakeerjiang from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was a set of tapes with the song Where are you going, Uncle Kurban?a beautiful melody that has been passed down from generation to generation among people of all ethnic groups across China.
Suo Langji, a Gen Zer from Tibet, said, “At Renmin University of China, I was able to experience the unity and harmony of all nationalities. We helped and encouraged each other and became lifelong friends.
Suo said if young people thrive, the nation and its regions will prosper and become stronger. Young Tibetans and young people across China have the same desire, “to dedicate themselves to the prosperity of our country”, she said.
After opening the time capsules, the Gen Zers expressed their wishes for the future for themselves, as well as for China and the rest of the world, by creating a new time capsule together.
Inspired by the National Congress of the CPC, the Gen Zers have declared that they will answer the call of the times, live life to the full, live up to the expectations of the Party and the people, and strive to be brilliant Chinese youth.
Youth powerorganized by China Daily and first aired in June last year, aims to build a global communication and exchange platform focusing on the interests and ideas of Generation Z. The program comes under the form of interviews, forums and speeches, with subjects related to all that is of current interest in the world.
