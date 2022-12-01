List of Upcoming Bollywood Movies Released in December 2022

November was full of surprises with genre films like Bhediya and Monica, O My Darling taking over. December arrives with a whole new lineup of upcoming Bollywood movies and the schedule is as stacked as it gets. With the holiday season approaching, the most anticipated titles of the month include An Action Hero – a film that may see Ayushmann Khurrana break out of his mold. The busy schedule also has Kajol’s Salaam Venky promising to be a tearjerker right out of the gate. Taapsee Pannu will return “dobaara” in a captivating thriller with psychological thriller Blurr. Later in the month, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and Cirkus headlined by Ranveer Singh is a must-see release.

Here are all the upcoming Bollywood movies set to release in December 2022:

Director: Anvita Dutt

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Guru Haryani

The first major release of the month is exciting for two main reasons – (a) The film marks the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan and (b) It’s also Triptii Dimri’s second collaboration with the director. Anvitaa Dutt after Bulbbul. Begin is the story of a talented singer whose rise in the music industry comes with increasing pressure to succeed.

When: 1st December

Where: OTT

An action hero

Director: Anirudh Iyer

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart, Rachit Jadoun

Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to play against type in his latest outing. An action hero will see him play, no need to guess – an action hero. The actor will play the role of Manav, a movie star accused of killing a man. As he evades capture and flees to London, Bhoora of Jaideep is quick to catch up with him. The film will see the two locked in an exhilarating cat-and-mouse chase.

When: December 2

Where: Theaters

freddy

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Tripti Agarwal, Jennifer Piccinato

Kartik Aaryan’s last movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a horror comedy. His next film, Freddy, will see him step away from his usual goofy comedy roles. In the thriller, the actor plays Freddy Ginwala, a socially awkward dentist who has a hidden dark side. To sum up the plot, the movie’s trailer saw him pull teeth and a corpse teasing a twisted experience from the edge of the seat. Do what you want with it.

When: December 2

Where: OTT

India Lockdown

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar

India Lockdown has a relevant concept and a compelling cast. The film is rooted in real events as it revolves around the COVID-19 pandemic that hit in 2020. It depicts four stories as middle-class people and migrants grapple with the world around them. immobilizing following a government mandated lockdown. . Over the past few years, audiences have seen several depictions of the pandemic on screen, so it will be interesting to see in retrospect what the latest addition to the catalog has to offer.

When: December 2

Where: OTT

HIT: the second case

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Vinni Mobstaz, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Krishna Murali Posani

HIT: The Second Case may be more timely than the creators originally anticipated. The film is about Krishna Dev, a laid-back cop tasked with solving a gruesome case that resembles the recent murder case of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi. The upcoming film that is part of Dr. Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT verse teases a gripping crime thriller.

When: December 2

Where: Theaters

Hello Venki

Director: Revathy

Cast: Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Aamir Khan, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra

Kajol will be back on the big screen with Revathy’s next one – Hello Venki. The film is the harrowing story of Sujata (Kajol), a mother and her son (Vishal Jethwa) who suffers from a terminal illness. The teardrop that promises a rollercoaster of emotions is based on a true story. The film’s trailer also revealed a cameo from Aamir Khan. This will mark Kajol and Aamir’s on-screen reunion after Fanaa.

When: December 9

Where: Theaters

Blurry

Director: Ajay Bahl

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah, Kruttika Desai, Abhilash Thapliyal

Looks like Taapsee Pannu is back with another twisted thriller after Dobaara. The upcoming film that marks her for the first time as an executive producer will see her in a dual role. Blurry follows Gayatri (Taapsee Pannu), a young woman on a mission to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of her twin sister, who was ruled a suicide. The ringtone is that while his sister Gautami had lost her sight, Gayatri is also slowly losing her vision. She must find out the truth before she becomes blind.

When: December 9

Where: OTT

Pipa

Director: Raja Krishna Menon

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, Priyanshu Painyuli

It’s not well known Pipa, but we know that the film is based on the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. The film is based on the novel The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who wrote an account of real events. The film will see Phone Bhoot star Ishaan Khatter play Captain Mehta who fought alongside his siblings on the front line. The film will also see Mrunal Thakur playing his sister while Soni Razdan will play his on-screen mother.

When: December 9

Where: Theaters

Maarrich

Director: Moss Dhruv

Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev

December has a good share of thrillers and one of them is Maarrich. The movie is Tusshar Kapoor’s return to acting after some time. In it, he plays a cop assigned to investigate two brutal murders that send shockwaves across the country.

When: December 9

Where: Theaters

Vadh

Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal

Cast: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra

Featuring powerful performers, Vadh tells the story of a middle-class couple’s struggle to survive. The film teases a dark and haunting story as the husband confesses to committing murder. While Neena Gupta is best known for films like Badhaai Ho and the recently released Uunchaai and Sanjay Mishra were last seen in a comedic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, casting the actors in a dark film opens up possibilities. interesting.

When: December 9

Where: Theaters

Govinda Naam Mera

Director: Shashank Khaytan

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Viraj Ghelani, Dayanand Shetty

Rebound – Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller! The film featuring an impressive cast including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar surprised viewers when the trailer dropped. The plot follows the titular Govinda, a struggling choreographer. His wife Gauri (Bhumi) is having an affair and he has a girlfriend Suku (Kiara). But their lives are thrown into chaos when Govinda is involved in a murder case.

When: December 16

Where: OTT

Circus

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra

A film directed by Rohit Shetty about a circus culture inspired by the 1982 film Angoor wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card but here we are. Set in the 60s, Circus will see Ranveer Singh play a dual role. The film which also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and others in key roles follows a Cirkus manager and his troupe of gymnasts as they navigate a dying industry.

When: December 23

Where: Theaters

December is a mixed bag with quite a few popcorn artists, however, thrillers should clearly dominate at the box office and on streaming. Looks like moviegoers are ready for an exciting holiday season.

