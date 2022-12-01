Entertainment
List of Upcoming Bollywood Movies Released in December 2022
November was full of surprises with genre films like Bhediya and Monica, O My Darling taking over. December arrives with a whole new lineup of upcoming Bollywood movies and the schedule is as stacked as it gets. With the holiday season approaching, the most anticipated titles of the month include An Action Hero – a film that may see Ayushmann Khurrana break out of his mold. The busy schedule also has Kajol’s Salaam Venky promising to be a tearjerker right out of the gate. Taapsee Pannu will return “dobaara” in a captivating thriller with psychological thriller Blurr. Later in the month, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and Cirkus headlined by Ranveer Singh is a must-see release.
Here are all the upcoming Bollywood movies set to release in December 2022:
Begin
Director: Anvita Dutt
Cast: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Guru Haryani
The first major release of the month is exciting for two main reasons – (a) The film marks the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan and (b) It’s also Triptii Dimri’s second collaboration with the director. Anvitaa Dutt after Bulbbul. Begin is the story of a talented singer whose rise in the music industry comes with increasing pressure to succeed.
When: 1st December
Where: OTT
An action hero
Director: Anirudh Iyer
Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart, Rachit Jadoun
Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to play against type in his latest outing. An action hero will see him play, no need to guess – an action hero. The actor will play the role of Manav, a movie star accused of killing a man. As he evades capture and flees to London, Bhoora of Jaideep is quick to catch up with him. The film will see the two locked in an exhilarating cat-and-mouse chase.
When: December 2
Where: Theaters
freddy
Director: Shashanka Ghosh
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Tripti Agarwal, Jennifer Piccinato
Kartik Aaryan’s last movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a horror comedy. His next film, Freddy, will see him step away from his usual goofy comedy roles. In the thriller, the actor plays Freddy Ginwala, a socially awkward dentist who has a hidden dark side. To sum up the plot, the movie’s trailer saw him pull teeth and a corpse teasing a twisted experience from the edge of the seat. Do what you want with it.
When: December 2
Where: OTT
India Lockdown
Director: Madhur Bhandarkar
Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Sai Tamhankar
India Lockdown has a relevant concept and a compelling cast. The film is rooted in real events as it revolves around the COVID-19 pandemic that hit in 2020. It depicts four stories as middle-class people and migrants grapple with the world around them. immobilizing following a government mandated lockdown. . Over the past few years, audiences have seen several depictions of the pandemic on screen, so it will be interesting to see in retrospect what the latest addition to the catalog has to offer.
When: December 2
Where: OTT
HIT: the second case
Director: Sailesh Kolanu
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Vinni Mobstaz, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Krishna Murali Posani
HIT: The Second Case may be more timely than the creators originally anticipated. The film is about Krishna Dev, a laid-back cop tasked with solving a gruesome case that resembles the recent murder case of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi. The upcoming film that is part of Dr. Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT verse teases a gripping crime thriller.
When: December 2
Where: Theaters
Hello Venki
Director: Revathy
Cast: Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Aamir Khan, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra
Kajol will be back on the big screen with Revathy’s next one – Hello Venki. The film is the harrowing story of Sujata (Kajol), a mother and her son (Vishal Jethwa) who suffers from a terminal illness. The teardrop that promises a rollercoaster of emotions is based on a true story. The film’s trailer also revealed a cameo from Aamir Khan. This will mark Kajol and Aamir’s on-screen reunion after Fanaa.
When: December 9
Where: Theaters
Blurry
Director: Ajay Bahl
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah, Kruttika Desai, Abhilash Thapliyal
Looks like Taapsee Pannu is back with another twisted thriller after Dobaara. The upcoming film that marks her for the first time as an executive producer will see her in a dual role. Blurry follows Gayatri (Taapsee Pannu), a young woman on a mission to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of her twin sister, who was ruled a suicide. The ringtone is that while his sister Gautami had lost her sight, Gayatri is also slowly losing her vision. She must find out the truth before she becomes blind.
When: December 9
Where: OTT
Pipa
Director: Raja Krishna Menon
Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, Priyanshu Painyuli
It’s not well known Pipa, but we know that the film is based on the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. The film is based on the novel The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who wrote an account of real events. The film will see Phone Bhoot star Ishaan Khatter play Captain Mehta who fought alongside his siblings on the front line. The film will also see Mrunal Thakur playing his sister while Soni Razdan will play his on-screen mother.
When: December 9
Where: Theaters
Maarrich
Director: Moss Dhruv
Cast: Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev
December has a good share of thrillers and one of them is Maarrich. The movie is Tusshar Kapoor’s return to acting after some time. In it, he plays a cop assigned to investigate two brutal murders that send shockwaves across the country.
When: December 9
Where: Theaters
Vadh
Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal
Cast: Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra
Featuring powerful performers, Vadh tells the story of a middle-class couple’s struggle to survive. The film teases a dark and haunting story as the husband confesses to committing murder. While Neena Gupta is best known for films like Badhaai Ho and the recently released Uunchaai and Sanjay Mishra were last seen in a comedic role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, casting the actors in a dark film opens up possibilities. interesting.
When: December 9
Where: Theaters
Govinda Naam Mera
Director: Shashank Khaytan
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Viraj Ghelani, Dayanand Shetty
Rebound – Govinda Naam Mera is a comedy thriller! The film featuring an impressive cast including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar surprised viewers when the trailer dropped. The plot follows the titular Govinda, a struggling choreographer. His wife Gauri (Bhumi) is having an affair and he has a girlfriend Suku (Kiara). But their lives are thrown into chaos when Govinda is involved in a murder case.
When: December 16
Where: OTT
Circus
Director: Rohit Shetty
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra
A film directed by Rohit Shetty about a circus culture inspired by the 1982 film Angoor wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card but here we are. Set in the 60s, Circus will see Ranveer Singh play a dual role. The film which also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and others in key roles follows a Cirkus manager and his troupe of gymnasts as they navigate a dying industry.
When: December 23
Where: Theaters
December is a mixed bag with quite a few popcorn artists, however, thrillers should clearly dominate at the box office and on streaming. Looks like moviegoers are ready for an exciting holiday season.
In case you missed it, here are some romantic Bollywood movies to add to your watch list:
Romantic Bollywood Movies That Define Love As We Know It
|
Sources
2/ https://www.filmfare.com/news/bollywood/list-of-upcoming-bollywood-movies-releasing-in-december-2022_-55921.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- List of Upcoming Bollywood Movies Released in December 2022
- College football coaching carousel predictions: who should and will be hired for each grand opening
- Google customers win class-action status in lawsuit over app store pricing
- PM Modi calls for end to war as India takes over G20 Presidency
- Forever 21 bets you want to dress like your Roblox avatar
- Gen Z sees historic convention shaping the future
- Wage and participation inequalities persist
- Akram’s Untold Story on Afridi: Imran Convinced Me | locust
- How Ozempic Landed in the Hollywood Market for Quick Results and Diet Drugs
- BCCI Announces Appointment of Three Member Cricket Advisory Committee | Cricket
- Trump: Meta to take call on Donald Trump re-entry in early 2023: Nick Clegg
- The Lord of the Rings: Thoden actor denounces the Rings of Power as a “lucrative business”