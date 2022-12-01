King Theoden actor Bernard Hill refuses to watch ‘The Rings of Power’





Bernard Hill, the actor who played King Théoden in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, explains why he will never watch ‘The Rings of Power’. New line cinema



Whereas The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power received generally favorable reviews from critics, audiences are more divided. Many didn’t like it, but others refused to watch it, including the actor who played King Theoden in Peter Jackson. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Bernard Hill. In an interview with SubwayHill accused the Amazon Prime series of being a money grab:

“It’s a lucrative business and I’m not interested in watching it or participating in it… Good luck to them and all, but it’s not like the real thing.” Hill was asked if The Lord of the Rings The franchise should have ended after Peter Jackson’s trilogy ended, and he replied, “Completely, yes.” However, he made an exception for The Hobbit, though he says it was a bit too stretched: VIDEO OF THE DAY “I think they were pushing when they did ‘The Hobbit’. ‘The Hobbit’ is a very small book… They did it well – they did it really, really well. They expanded it [but] I think you can only stretch a piece of elastic so far. I think they succeeded in ‘The Hobbit’ because there was definitely some really good stuff in ‘The Hobbit’. JRR Tolkien The Hobbit is much shorter than any of the three books of his the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but it was adapted into three films by Peter Jackson. As a result, many scenes of The Hobbit the film trilogy was not based on the original 1937 novel. Related: New Prime Video Series Reveals The Creation Of The Rings Of Power

Not All Peter Jackson Trilogy Cast Members Like ‘The Rings of Power’ Pictures from Warner Bros. Some of the actors from the early 2000s The Lord of the Rings disagree trilogy on Power Rings. Andy Serkis, who portrayed Gollum in both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, had positive things to say about the series, calling it “faithful” to the trilogy. He is also very knowledgeable about the source material, making the audio recording of the original books. power rings is one of the most expensive television shows ever made, with Amazon spending nearly half a billion dollars on the first season. While it’s hard to gauge the exact earnings of a streaming TV series, Amazon has already started production on the next season, so they’re clearly confident in the show’s success. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, with the season’s final episode premiering on October 14. Developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, it stars Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Dylan Smith, Benjamin Walker and Ismael Cruz Córdova. Although the series has been renewed for a second season, there is no confirmed release date yet.

