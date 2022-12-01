It’s Spotify Wrapped season, that time of year when users of the streaming service shamelessly reveal their musical tastes and the number of minutes they’ve spent jamming the same song via a breakdown made to share their viewing history.
Entertainment
Bad Bunny was the most streamed Spotify artist in the world
For the third year in a row, Bad Bunny was the most streamed global artist on Spotify. Amassing over 18.5 billion streams in 2022, it more than doubled the amount it racked up last year. His latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti was also the most streamed album in the world, and two of his songs made it into the top five most streamed tracks. These accomplishments conclude a year full of accolades, successes and world tours.
In early November, Bad Bunny was named Apple Musics artist of the year. His last four months have been spent jumping from sold-out stadiums to sold-out stadiums around the world. In recent years, his music has reverberated everywhere, from college bars in the Midwest to the Super Bowl halftime show. Bad Bunny got his first acting role in Bullet Train and even got a tank in the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade.
In short: Bad Bunny is everywhere and the world is obsessed.
Bad Bunny will star in El Muerto and enter the Spider-Verse
But how the 28-year-old went from being a supermarket bagger in his native Puerto Rico to a global phenomenon and one of Latin music’s most recognized voices in the space of six years isn’t just a another example of an artist’s meteoric rise to fame, said Larry Miller, professor of music business at New York University’s Steinhardt School, it highlights the changing landscape of the music industry, as well as the Bad Bunny’s flair for performance and an unrivaled ability to capture a zeitgeist moment, he said.
If only we could bottle this thing Bad Bunny has and duplicate it, Miller told The Washington Post. This would be the recipe for success for any artist.
This thing is hard to put into words, Miller said. This is what makes him such a captivating artist. It’s the song. It’s his performance. This is the construction of the song. It’s his partnership with producers and his collaborations with different artists. It is its power, its energy and its charm. That’s all.
Like some members of more recent generations of musicians, Bad Bunny started releasing music on SoundCloud. In 2016, her single Diles caught the attention of a producer and led to a record deal. With a slew of singles under his belt, Bad Bunny’s fame began to grow among Spanish speakers, across Latin America, and eventually around the world.
In 2018, Bad Bunny landed his first No. 1 hit, I Like It, with Cardi B. That year, he released his debut studio album, X 100Pre, which reached the No. 1 position on the Billboards chart. list of the best Latin albums. His latest compilation, Un Verano Sin Ti, make history as the first entirely Spanish-language album to earn a Grammy of the Year nomination. The week after its release in May, Latin music temporarily became the fourth most popular genre in the United States, overtaking country for the first time, according to a 2022 report. mid-year report by Luminate, an entertainment data provider.
For Bad Bunnys fans, he’s more than a global superstar. He’s a political icon.
This success and global reach, Miller said, has been exacerbated by the rise of streaming which not only generates nearly 85% of recorded music industry revenue, but has also helped Latin music become more popular around the world. According to the Luminates report, Latin music streaming has increased by 33% this year.
Although Latin music has always been around, it never had the traction it has now. It has to do with changing demographics in the United States and other major markets around the world, Miller said. But Spotify and the other big digital music services have driven an acceptance, even among non-Spanish speakers, of music that’s not in their native language but is absolutely contagious.
On Wednesday, Robert Wongs Spotify Wrapped was proof of that. According to his deck, the 23-year-old New Yorker spent 8,087 minutes playing Bad Bunny, which is the equivalent of almost 135 hours, or more than five full days. Three of Wong’s most streamed songs were also by Bad Bunny.
I’m probably the number one Asian American Bad Bunny listener in the world, he said.
Wong wears it as a badge of honor or a representation of his years-long journey of discovering Latin music. It all started when he heard the song Limbo by Daddy Yankees in 2012 during a trip to the Dominican Republic as a teenager. Then, in college, he heard a Bad Bunny song playing at a bar he and his friends frequented in Indiana. But Wong’s life-changing moment was when Bad Bunny released their debut album. That’s when I became a complete fan, he says.
Coming from someone who doesn’t understand all the lyrics, his vibe and the way he produces his music is really catchy, Wong said. Also, listening to Bad Bunny helps me learn more about Spanish and the sentence structure in the language. It is a very good thing.
Although he is already in the top 0.5% of Bad Bunny listeners, Wong said his goal for 2023 is to be in the top 0.0001% of artists.
His action plan: listen to it on repeat until I’m number one.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/12/01/bad-bunny-spotify-wrapped/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bad Bunny was the most streamed Spotify artist in the world
- SHE Media Wins DEI Driver Award at Google Certified Publishing Partner Summit
- Turkiye’s Erdogan hails economic growth, forecasts positive results in 2023
- Former vaccine chief warns of UK’s pandemic preparedness | health policy
- FIRST LOOK: Map of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood
- Imran slammed for using Quaid-i-Azams name for nefarious agenda
- PTL is T20 of Tennis, Zeeshan Ali claims as Season 4 kicks off in New Delhi | Tennis news
- The Neiman Marcus Fashion Awards are coming back in 2023 – Robb Report
- 50 km, 16 seats – Prime Minister Narendra Modi organizes the longest tour in his history in Gujarat
- King Theoden actor Bernard Hill refuses to watch ‘The Rings of Power’
- Kotsovolos-Dixons South East Europe Deploys Displayforce Digital Signage Solution — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Alberta Earthquake Likely Natural: Scientist