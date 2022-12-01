Bad Bunny was the most streamed Spotify artist in the world

Comment this story Comment

It’s Spotify Wrapped season, that time of year when users of the streaming service shamelessly reveal their musical tastes and the number of minutes they’ve spent jamming the same song via a breakdown made to share their viewing history. As throngs of people leaked the soundtracks of their lives on Wednesday, one artist reigned supreme in their custom animated slide decks: Bad Bunny, also known as El Conejo Malo and Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio (real name ).

For the third year in a row, Bad Bunny was the most streamed global artist on Spotify. Amassing over 18.5 billion streams in 2022, it more than doubled the amount it racked up last year. His latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti was also the most streamed album in the world, and two of his songs made it into the top five most streamed tracks. These accomplishments conclude a year full of accolades, successes and world tours.

In early November, Bad Bunny was named Apple Musics artist of the year. His last four months have been spent jumping from sold-out stadiums to sold-out stadiums around the world. In recent years, his music has reverberated everywhere, from college bars in the Midwest to the Super Bowl halftime show. Bad Bunny got his first acting role in Bullet Train and even got a tank in the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In short: Bad Bunny is everywhere and the world is obsessed.

Bad Bunny will star in El Muerto and enter the Spider-Verse

But how the 28-year-old went from being a supermarket bagger in his native Puerto Rico to a global phenomenon and one of Latin music’s most recognized voices in the space of six years isn’t just a another example of an artist’s meteoric rise to fame, said Larry Miller, professor of music business at New York University’s Steinhardt School, it highlights the changing landscape of the music industry, as well as the Bad Bunny’s flair for performance and an unrivaled ability to capture a zeitgeist moment, he said.

If only we could bottle this thing Bad Bunny has and duplicate it, Miller told The Washington Post. This would be the recipe for success for any artist.

This thing is hard to put into words, Miller said. This is what makes him such a captivating artist. It’s the song. It’s his performance. This is the construction of the song. It’s his partnership with producers and his collaborations with different artists. It is its power, its energy and its charm. That’s all.

Like some members of more recent generations of musicians, Bad Bunny started releasing music on SoundCloud. In 2016, her single Diles caught the attention of a producer and led to a record deal. With a slew of singles under his belt, Bad Bunny’s fame began to grow among Spanish speakers, across Latin America, and eventually around the world.

In 2018, Bad Bunny landed his first No. 1 hit, I Like It, with Cardi B. That year, he released his debut studio album, X 100Pre, which reached the No. 1 position on the Billboards chart. list of the best Latin albums. His latest compilation, Un Verano Sin Ti, make history as the first entirely Spanish-language album to earn a Grammy of the Year nomination. The week after its release in May, Latin music temporarily became the fourth most popular genre in the United States, overtaking country for the first time, according to a 2022 report. mid-year report by Luminate, an entertainment data provider.

For Bad Bunnys fans, he’s more than a global superstar. He’s a political icon.

This success and global reach, Miller said, has been exacerbated by the rise of streaming which not only generates nearly 85% of recorded music industry revenue, but has also helped Latin music become more popular around the world. According to the Luminates report, Latin music streaming has increased by 33% this year.

Although Latin music has always been around, it never had the traction it has now. It has to do with changing demographics in the United States and other major markets around the world, Miller said. But Spotify and the other big digital music services have driven an acceptance, even among non-Spanish speakers, of music that’s not in their native language but is absolutely contagious.

On Wednesday, Robert Wongs Spotify Wrapped was proof of that. According to his deck, the 23-year-old New Yorker spent 8,087 minutes playing Bad Bunny, which is the equivalent of almost 135 hours, or more than five full days. Three of Wong’s most streamed songs were also by Bad Bunny.

I’m probably the number one Asian American Bad Bunny listener in the world, he said.

Wong wears it as a badge of honor or a representation of his years-long journey of discovering Latin music. It all started when he heard the song Limbo by Daddy Yankees in 2012 during a trip to the Dominican Republic as a teenager. Then, in college, he heard a Bad Bunny song playing at a bar he and his friends frequented in Indiana. But Wong’s life-changing moment was when Bad Bunny released their debut album. That’s when I became a complete fan, he says.

Coming from someone who doesn’t understand all the lyrics, his vibe and the way he produces his music is really catchy, Wong said. Also, listening to Bad Bunny helps me learn more about Spanish and the sentence structure in the language. It is a very good thing.

Although he is already in the top 0.5% of Bad Bunny listeners, Wong said his goal for 2023 is to be in the top 0.0001% of artists.