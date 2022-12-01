Judge laments NYC bike risk in ‘Gone Girl’ actor’s death

NEW YORK (AP) A judge on Wednesday exposed New York City’s problems with electric and gas-powered bicycles by sentencing the electric scooter rider who crashed into Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes to a to three years in prison for his conviction for manslaughter.

Brian Boyd, 27, was taken in handcuffs after being sentenced by Judge Gregory Carro in Manhattan State Court for the death of Banes. She was hit by the scooter Boyd operated on as she crossed a street in midtown Manhattan in June 2021. She died 10 days later in a hospital.

Carro said Boyd ran a red light, hit Banes and fled to a bike shop, where he drank a beer.

The judge said the city has a problem with motorized bicycles and wants riders of unregistered, unlicensed bicycles to know they can go to jail if they do wrong.

Road deaths are on the rise in the city. Transportation Alternatives, an advocacy group for safer streets, found they rose 44% in New York City in the first three months of 2022, with pedestrians accounting for 29 of 59 fatalities. The study found that Manhattan saw a 120% increase over the same period in 2021.

Before Carro announced the sentence on Wednesday, Boyd said he was extremely sorry.

The sentence was in line with an agreement Boyd signed before he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September.

Banes was 65 years old. She had appeared in numerous stage productions, television shows and films, including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail Party in 1988. On television, she had roles in Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.

His stage career included Broadway appearances in Neil Simon’s play Rumours in 1988, the musical High Society in 1998, and Noel Coward’s play Present Laughter in 2010.

His wife, Kathryn Kranhold, a former contributor to the Center for Public Integrity and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, urged the judge to impose a very substantial jail sentence on Boyd, who she said was set to benefit of a very sweet plea deal. .

Speaking at a lectern, she described her panic when Banes failed to arrive for dinner and when she saw his comatose wife with bloody hair on life support.

My life stopped at that point, Kranhold said.

She described Banes as a fierce advocate for justice for all with an infectious love for life who was never shy about tackling serious issues and who wept when Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president. .

Boyd, however, was a danger to anyone in New York, to anyone crossing the street, Kranhold said, noting that Boyd did not help Banes after he hit her.

He cared more about his bike, Kranhold said.

Assistant District Attorney Erin LaFarge urged the judge to increase the sentence to three to nine years, saying the terms of the plea bargain should be dropped because Boyd lied to a court officer after his plea.

She said a video recording of the accident showed Boyd falsely claiming that Banes had been distracted by her phone and headphones as she was crossing the street and he had stopped to help her.

This is all patently untrue, LaFarge said, adding that Boyd claimed he didn’t know when police found him weeks later. He learned nothing from that experience, and that’s a terrifying thought.