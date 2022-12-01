Danny Masterson: A mistrial declared after jurors deadlock in rape trial









A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial after jurors remained deadlocked, the County Attorney’s Office said. Los Angeles. Masterson was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003, CNN previously reported. While we are disappointed with the outcome of this trial, we thank the jurors for their service, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the victims for courageously stepping forward and sharing their heartbreaking experiences. The district attorney’s office said we will now review our next steps to pursue the case and did not indicate whether they plan to file a new case. CNN has reached out to Mastersons’ attorney for comment. Outside of court, Masterson did not respond to a verbal request for comment. Masterson, who went by his full name Daniel Peter Masterson, is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on That 70s Show, which aired for eight seasons on the Fox network from 1998 to 2006. The show also featured Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama. Masterson would once again co-star with Kutcher on Netflixs The Ranch. He also had a role in TBS’s Men at Work. (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.) In 2017, Netflix and the producers of The Ranch dropped Masterson from the show amid rape allegations. At the time, Masterson said he was obviously very disappointed with the decision, in a statement to CNN. After his arrest in June 2020, Mastersons attorney Tom Mesereau told CNN: Mr. Masterson is innocent and was confident he would be exonerated when all the evidence was finally revealed and witnesses were given an opportunity to testify. . All of the alleged crimes took place at the Mastersons Hollywood Hills home, authorities said at the time.

