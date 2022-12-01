Entertainment
Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am Dec 1, 2022
Transcript of the latest entertainment news today at 11:30 a.m. December 1, 2022
You are listening to Expresso Entertainment’s update. Here is the latest news from the world of Bollywood brought to you by The Indian Express.
“Let’s start with our first story. Amitabh Bachchan recently descended into his latest blog and wrote about working in Kolkata during his youth. shared his room with seven other people.He also shared a screenshot of a tweet that mentioned that the company he worked for still had a file with information about his salary in 1968.
He described his time in the City of Joy as the most independent period of his life.”
Moving on, earlier this year during promotions for Masaba Masaba 2, designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta, in a chat, confessed that her mother tried to play matchmaker at some point in her life. She revealed how her mother Neena Gupta had tried every means, even getting her admitted to a business school, where she could find a good match. As she prepares for the release of her next film, Vadh, the mother worried opened up in an interview, about phase in her She laughed at Masabas statement and said she was just a normal mom like any other mom.
Written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vadh is set to hit theaters on December 9.”
“Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi recently performed at the FIFA Fan Festival to some of her hits, including the remix of ”Saki Saki”. The actress wore a shimmering fitted dress as she danced on the music with the dancers. The video has since been shared, by one of his fan pages.
Nora Fatehi is currently in Qatar for the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Work-wise, she starred in the song Jeda Nasha from the upcoming Bollywood movie, An Action Hero. The actor will also be seen in the 2023 release, 100%, which has yet to be announced. Nora was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s film, Thank God.”
Actor Kartik Aaryan gave one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 with his hit horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Recently, while promoting his upcoming movie Freddy, Kartik weighed in on the North vs. South that devoured the film industry in 2022. He said the discussion should be more about good films that work in theaters and that Southern films cannot be said to perform better just because four films managed to earn “big bucks” at the counters. Before Kartik, there were many stars like Ranveer Singh and Kamal Haasan, who shared their views on which South Indian movies are providing better entertainment for moviegoers this year.
“Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has promised to do some sort of sequel to the film, titled The Kashmir Files: Unreported. This comes a day after challenging everyone to identify factual inaccuracies in his film. He did not say whether it would be a narrative feature, short, documentary or series. The Kashmir Files sparked a new wave of controversy earlier this week when Israeli director Nadav Lapid portrayed it as a vulgar piece of propaganda during the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI, where he served as president of the jury.
Agnihotri began his spiritually connected Files trilogy with The Tashkent Files. He will also direct the films, The Delhi Files and The Vaccine War, next.”
Meanwhile, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was recently in New Delhi for an event, spoke about the failure of Hindi films at the box office. he always would.
The actor also mentioned that when a movie fails, it is never considered the director’s fault and the actors are responsible for a bad movie. He then cited the very example of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose films have consecutively skyrocketed at the box office, prompting him to rethink and take a sabbatical. SRK returns to the screen with Pathaan next year. On the work side, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in the noir feature film Haddi.”
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently promoting An Action Hero, took to Instagram to honor Ajay Devgn’s 1990s action avatar and recreated his iconic pose from the movie Phool Aur Kaante from 1991. It was Ajays big Bollywood debut that established him as an action star. Earlier, Ayushmann shared a video with contemporary action star Tiger Shroff, where the two battled it out for the ultimate action star spot in a fun “thumb fight.” An Action Star is Ayushmann’s first foray into action movies. This will be his third release of the year after Anek and Doctor G.
“Dharma Productions is set to release its Sidharth Malhotra-directed action film ‘Yodha’ in theaters on July 7, 2023. The film is directed by debuting duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johars Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitans Mentor Disciple Films financed the film, which was set to be released on November 11, 2019. The makers announced Yodha’s release date in a press release.
Yodha also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, in key roles.”
“Lately,
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has completed a program for ‘Dunki’ in Saudi Arabia. SRK took to Instagram to share a video of himself in a desert and thanked the Saudi Ministry of Culture for the scenic locations and warm hospitality.
Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is set to release in December 2023. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is expected to highlight the widespread use of an illegal back route called the Donkey Flight by Indians to migrate to countries like Canada and the United States.”
