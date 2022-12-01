Doc Ock Actor Avoids Question About Marvel’s Next Appearance

Spider-Man: No Coming Home Star Alfred Molina may have been the first actor to spoil the threequel’s multiversal surprises, but the Doc Ock star isn’t about to do the same a second time.

Following reports in late 2020 of Molina’s unexpected return to the world of Spider-Man, the actor has fully revealed he’s joining the MCU in the new sequel, much to Marvel Studios’ chagrin. Even though more and more actors have started discussing their own roles in No coming homeMolina has become the poster child for spoilers that Marvel and Sony Pictures have tried to keep under wraps.

In the movie itself, Molina’s Doc Ock had a unique chance at redemption after Tom Holland’s Peter Parker fixed his inhibitor chip, allowing him to regain control of his mind before turning against the other villains. And though he lost one of his tentacles in the final fight, he returned to his own universe as Doctor Strange completed Holland’s hero’s memory-erasing spell.

Seeing Molina’s return was a joy for Spidey fans, but more than a year after that return, he seems to have learned his lesson when it comes to future MCU storylines.

Alfred Molina Coyly Plays On Marvel’s Return Prospects

wonder

Talk with vanity loungeDoc Ock star Alfred Molina has opened up about a potential return to the Marvel Universe after his role in Spider-Man: No Coming Home.

When asked if he’s retired from the role or if he’d be open to another round of Doc Ock play, Molina played it safe, telling the outlet “I can neither confirm nor deny.”

Vanity Fair: “Have you officially taken the tentacles off? Or would you be open to another go-around as Doc Ock?” Molina: “I can neither confirm nor deny.”

The 69-year-old actor looked to the rest of his career when asked about his to-do list, hoping to maintain his current run. Three Pines Go “for a few seasons” and always ready to “pick up the phone” for other projects.

“My wife tells me that every time I finish a job, I come home and at some point I say, ‘That’s it, nothing’s going right, I’m retiring.’ But, of course, the truth is that actors never retire, they just become less available.Three Pineslasts a few seasons, nothing would please me more. And in terms of other things, I always pick up the phone.”

Molina also discussed the differences between working in the United States and in his home country of the United Kingdom, looking at the ideas that come from the performers who make them. “want to continue” with the job:

Years ago, a journalist asked me, “What’s the difference between working in the United States and working in England?” , someone somewhere will say, let’s hear it. And I think that’s what makes us, as performers, want to keep going; that someone will have an idea, and as long as you’re willing to hear it, you never know what might happen.

Molina previously spoke about his Marvel future in April 2022, noting the “total redemption” which fans saw for his Marvel villain and explaining that he doesn’t see Doc Ock becoming a villain again after this arc:

But what makes this movie interesting and different from the previous one is that here we see complete redemption, certainly from Doc-Ock, which makes me think maybe they put him to bed. ‘Cause I don’t think you can be a good person with a moral compass that turns into a bad guy and then back to the decent person he was and then [back again] I don’t think that would happen.

During the same conversation, Molina also reflected on how he got involved with No coming home in the first place, the producer of Sony Avi Arad having told him no one dies in this universe. After signing on for two films, Molina believed he was done with the role following Doc Ock’s death in 2004. Spiderman 2:

No, it wasn’t really that. My first question was, how are you going to get me back? I mean, I’m dead! He is dead. And then I remembered a conversation I had with Avi Arad, who was running Marvel at the time, and he was overseeing production with Sam Raimi. And I remember saying to Avi at the time, Well, I guess once we shoot that scene, I guess your option on me is null and void. Because they signed me up for two movies and I thought, I’m dead, there’s no way I’m in the second one. And he said, and I’ll never forget it, he said, No one dies in this universe.

Will Molina return as Doc Ock?

Even after rumors surfaced that Molina was on his way back to the Marvel world, the actor did himself a disservice by confirming his return in a very revealing interview 10 months before his film’s release. After all, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige publicly chastised him about it at a world premiere, though Molina remained positive about his experience with the film as a whole.

When it comes to his place in the comic world, there remain lingering questions about what happened to him after he was brought back to his own timeline, even though the 616 universe has forgotten about Peter Parker’s existence. There’s no idea if his reformed villain has the memories of the entire Statue of Liberty fight exactly how it happened, and there’s no guarantee he actually once lived. back in his world either.

Of course, with huge new MCU movies like Avengers: Secret Wars along the way, there’s always a chance that Doc Ock will return one way or another, especially with the hopes that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men might also be involved.

Spider-Man: No Coming Home is streaming now on Starz, and it’s available for purchase wherever movies are sold physically and digitally.