Entertainment
Judge laments NYC bike risk in ‘Gone Girl’ actor’s death
NEW YORK (AP) A judge on Wednesday exposed New York City’s problems with electric and gas-powered bicycles by sentencing the electric scooter rider who crashed into Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes to a to three years in prison for his conviction for manslaughter.
Brian Boyd, 27, was taken in handcuffs after being sentenced by Judge Gregory Carro in Manhattan State Court for the death of Banes. She was hit by the scooter Boyd operated on as she crossed a street in midtown Manhattan in June 2021. She died 10 days later in a hospital.
Carro said Boyd ran a red light, hit Banes and fled to a bike shop, where he drank a beer.
The judge said the city has a problem with motorized bicycles and wants riders of unregistered, unlicensed bicycles to know they can go to jail if they do wrong.
Road deaths are on the rise in the city. Transportation Alternatives, an advocacy group for safer streets, found they rose 44% in New York City in the first three months of 2022, with pedestrians accounting for 29 of 59 fatalities. The study found that Manhattan saw a 120% increase over the same period in 2021.
Before Carro announced the sentence on Wednesday, Boyd said he was extremely sorry.
The sentence was in line with an agreement Boyd signed before he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September.
Banes was 65 years old. She had appeared in numerous stage productions, television shows and films, including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail Party in 1988. On television, she had roles in Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.
His stage career included Broadway appearances in Neil Simon’s play Rumours in 1988, the musical High Society in 1998, and Noel Coward’s play Present Laughter in 2010.
His wife, Kathryn Kranhold, a former contributor to the Center for Public Integrity and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, urged the judge to impose a very substantial jail sentence on Boyd, who she said was set to benefit of a very sweet plea deal. .
Speaking at a lectern, she described her panic when Banes failed to arrive for dinner and when she saw his comatose wife with bloody hair on life support.
My life stopped at that point, Kranhold said.
She described Banes as a fierce advocate for justice for all with an infectious love for life who was never shy about tackling serious issues and who wept when Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president. .
Boyd, however, was a danger to anyone in New York, to anyone crossing the street, Kranhold said, noting that Boyd did not help Banes after he hit her.
He cared more about his bike, Kranhold said.
Assistant District Attorney Erin LaFarge urged the judge to increase the sentence to three to nine years, saying the terms of the plea bargain should be dropped because Boyd lied to a court officer after his plea.
She said a video recording of the crash showed Boyd falsely claiming that Banes had been distracted by her phone and headphones as she was crossing the street and he had stopped to help her.
This is all patently untrue, LaFarge said, adding that Boyd claimed he didn’t know when police found him weeks later. He learned nothing from that experience, and that’s a terrifying thought.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/new-york-manhattan-city-hit-and-run-74daeef3dfbfd90ec320a8f61bae4644
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Interior Minister receives DIPA FY 2023 from President Jokowi
- Judge laments NYC bike risk in ‘Gone Girl’ actor’s death
- Skier Accidentally Triggers iPhone’s Crash Detector
- A scientist says the earthquake near the Peace River is most likely natural
- House Democrats have access to 6 years of Trump’s tax returns
- Kris Letang out indefinitely after stroke
- Earn $80/hr to dress up as Spider-Man… or $150/hr to wear nothing
- The Big Bollywood Challenge Quiz
- Ford to increase investment in EV components at UK plant by $180 million
- I was inspired by my mother’s style, says Victoria Beckham | Entertainment
- Pm Modi will hold a 30 km roadshow in Ahmedabad
- Tennis player Fernando Verdasco accepts two-month doping suspension