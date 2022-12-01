Poo Bear lists Hollywood Hills House – DIRT





Platinum-selling songwriter, record producer and sometimes singer Jason Boyd, known professionally as Poo Bear and probably best known among his peers for his frequent work with Justin Bieber, has slashed the price of his home to Big million dollar Hollywood Hills. Originally listed in April at $9.9 million and still well above the not quite $6.5 million the three-time Grammy nominee paid for the spot in the spring of 2018, he was recently revised to $8.9 million. In addition to his major efforts on Bieber’s second, fourth and fifth albums, Poo Bear also wrote and produced pop songs for heavy hitters like Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Usher and, over 20 years ago, Pink. . In recent years, he has spanned Latin and country music genres, including Mexican duo Jesse & Joy, as well as the musical podcast narrated by Dennis Quaid “Bear and a banjo.” Privately sequestered at the end of a long gated driveway and situated on a high plateau carved into a steep incline above Nichols Canyon, the nearly one-acre property features a few glass-walled white cubes connected by a covered walkway in outdoors that extends the driveway. Between the two sunny pavilions there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in approximately 6,000 square feet of contemporary living space controlled by a complete home automation system. A glass door similar to that more commonly found in a retail store opens into a spacious open-plan living and dining area in the two-story main house. A three-dimensional wall of extruded wood blocks adds a warm element to the otherwise austere entrance area and further a muscular open-step floating staircase ascends to the second floor. At one end of the room, a receding wall of glass opens onto a terrace with a view of the city framed by a canyon. On the other, next to a linear gas fireplace embedded in a volume dressed in concrete-colored tiles, another retractable glass wall opens onto the swimming pool. Other highlights include: a sparkling kitchen, all white but for the pale gray cabinet doors and stainless steel appliances; a surround-sound screening room with tiered seating in reclining bone-colored leather sofas; two spacious bedrooms that can easily be used as a master bedroom. The larger of the two suites offers a fireplace, lovely views, a bespoke walk-in closet, and a spa bath in which a deep soaking tub set in a bed of black river stones sits in an almost floor-to-ceiling corner of glass. . Outside the main pavilion, the flat backyard features a crystal clear pool and spa. Lounge chairs are set up on a raised terrace covered in artificial grass, and a huge TV mounted above the outdoor fireplace provides a cinematic outdoor experience. Perched atop the detached garage and accessed by an exterior staircase that clings to the side of the building, the guesthouse offers flexible space for a home office, meditation retreat, or staff quarters. Offering contemporary styling, high quality finishes, stunning views and a serene sense of seclusion high above the city, the property is available via Mark Noah and marybel perez of Sotheby’s International Realty — Beverly Hills Brokerage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dirt.com/gallery/entertainers/musicians/poo-bear-house-hollywood-hills-los-angeles-jason-boyd-1203604164/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos