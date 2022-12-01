Entertainment
The Schenectady Tree Festival kicks off Saturday; More than 70 trees will be lit during an annual fundraiser
SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady County Historical Society and YWCA Northeastern NY will light up with more than 70 Christmas trees starting this Saturday for its annual fundraiser, the Festival of Trees.
The Festival of Trees is our celebration of the holidays, said Mary Zawacki, executive director of the historical society. It’s meant to be a bright spot for the community, something very relaxing and family oriented, and a way to get into the season.
According to Zawacki, the Festival of Trees has been a historic society and YWCA tradition for more than two decades. For the event, local businesses and businesses sponsor a tree to decorate. The trees will then be displayed inside the historical society and the YWCA.
It’s totally a winter wonderland, completely, Zawacki said. We keep the lights off so everything is very dark except for the trees themselves, which are twinkling.
We want it to be very immersive. You walk in and you feel, okay, I’m in Christmasland.
Some of the companies and businesses making a tree-top appearance at this year’s Festival of Trees include Goldfish Swim School, Ellis Hospital, Concerned for the Hungry, Inc. and Storied Coffee.
This will be Storied Coffees’ first year participating in the event, inspired by their previous involvement and appreciation for the YWCA and the historical society.
It was fun to have the tree represent Storied and who we are, said co-owner Rich Sarnacki, noting that the stores tree is decorated with a variety of coffee and coffee-themed ornaments. tea. I think it will have an impact for people to see the number of organizations represented and the variety of organizations represented.
It will be a compelling thing to see how many people support these organizations.
The event will run until December 23, with funds going to the historical society and the YWCA. Some trees even contain supplies such as feminine hygiene products and non-perishable food items that will be donated to the YWCA, a women’s empowerment and support service, after the festival closes.
People are really thoughtful and intentional about what they do and it kind of mixes fun and celebration, but it also stays true to the YWCA’s mission, said Lauren Trunko, YWCA’s Director of Development.
But, while the Festival of Trees is important in elevating the missions of the historical society and the YWCA, it’s more than just a fundraiser, it’s also a show of community, which may already be particularly prevalent. during the holiday season.
I think it’s a time when people are looking for community, open to community, and things like this bring together not just individuals but also organizations across our region,” Sarnacki said.
Additionally, according to Zawacki, the powerful nature of the Schenectadys community further enhances the sense of camaraderie of the Festival of Trees.
Schenectady is a very strong community that supports each other very much and we work together, Zawacki said. We are definitely in the same boat for a better future for all.
The Festival of Trees will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from December 3 through December 23 at the Schenectady County Historical Society and YWCA. There will be an ornament-making activity on December 3 and Santa Claus will be present on December 10. Admission is $6 for adults and free for children under 12.
