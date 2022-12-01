10 The Reception Seems To Copy Bollywood Brides





Are you looking for a range of ensembles that have a unique flair for your bridal reception look? Whether you choose an over-the-top ball gown for your reception, a quintessential saree, or a stunning lehenga, we’ve put together a bridal reception look book to narrow down the choices. After long pre-wedding festivities, wild parties and endless photoshoots later, it’s safe to say that brides want to personalize their reception looks. Check out our celebrity reception lookbook. Is it Anushka Sharmas’ conventional red saree or Deepika Padukone’s magical red dress that makes the difference? What is your bridal style? 10 celebrity-inspired receptions for the Indian bride 1. Anushka Sharma’s red and gold Benarasi saree Embracing the traditional bridal reception look, Anushka Sharma looked a million dollars in a vermilion Benarasi saree by ace designer Sabyasachi. A celebrity reception look that wrapped tradition, elegance and power in one outfit, Anushka was a new-age bride rooted in her roots. If you decide to go the traditional route like Anushka, the bold red bindi, delicate mogras in her hair and a classic drape for your Indian reception look is a powerful choice. 2. Deepika Padukones Dramatic Red Dress Not your everyday celebrity reception look, Deepika Padukone’s red Zuhair Murad dress gives all sorts of modern bridal goals. A statement silhouette with a sheer veil, matching red heels that you can later swap out for comfy shoes, and a runway so long you’ll have your own red carpet. What’s not to love about this hero designer outfit for a wedding? 3. Soha Ali Khans pretty pink lehenga Soha Ali Khans pink brocade lehenga with matching dupatta and gold blouse reflects the bubbly personalities of the stars. Paired with a ruby ​​set that includes a necklace, earrings, and a maang tikka statement, Soha’s simple yet elegant reception look is a solid ten. 4. Sagarika Ghatges subtle gold lehenga When actress Sagarika Ghatge married cricketer Zaheer Khan, like Virat-Anushka, they had two receptions. For her Mumbai reception look, the star chose a soft ivory Banarasi silk lehenga by Sabyasachi and heavy jadau jewelry. The greatness of a reception look often lies in the simplicity yet intricacy of fabric and color. If you like everything minimal, Sagarika’s subtle makeup and neat bun are the ones you need to take inspiration from. 5. Floral Lehenga by Mira Rajput Kapoor Are you looking for a modern look for a wedding party? Mira Rajput Kapoors ivory and blue Manish Malhotra lehenga are perfect for summer entertaining. Adorned with hand-woven embroidery and a pearl-studded crop top for a blouse, the lehenga is every minimalist lover’s first choice. 6. Asin Thottumkal’s simple yet elegant reception look Asins stylish Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is an ideal wedding reception look for brides who like to keep things simple and elegant. With just the perfect amount of bling and flair, Asins’ easy receiving look is something we’d love to try. Paired with diamond jewellery, straight hair and pink lips, this versatile pastel look of 2016 is a timeless choice for Indian brides. 7. Priyanka Chopra in Lover Lilac One celebrity reception look that had us drooling was Priyanka Chopras Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Embroidered Lilac Ensemble. After donning a bright red bridal look, this soft and refreshing shade for the reception was feminine yet edgy. The intricately embroidered long-sleeved blouse shimmered beneath her crisp dupatta as she glided gracefully through the night. 8. Bipasha Basus Golden Look Another Sabyasachi celebrity reception look that captured hearts was Bipasha Basus’ ivory and gold number. With delicate embellishments and an embroidered sheer jacket over the blouse and skirt, Bipasha’s understated gold look is a classic reception look. The emerald layered necklace, chunky red bindi and sindoor add a splash of color to her nude look. 9. Hazel Keech Singh in Navy When actor Hazel Keech married Indian cricketer Yuvraaj Singh, it made headlines. Unlike other newlyweds, Hazel opted for a stunning peacock-inspired hand-embroidered gottapatti lehenga by designer JJ Valaya. She swapped her traditional jewelry for on-trend earrings and kept makeup nude with voluminous loose curls. From Deepikas stunning red Zuhair Murad dress to Sonams braided hairstyles for weddings, use these ten reception looks as your unique inspirational guide before you go shopping. Photo: Instagram/Deepika Padukone

