Danny Masterson: mistrial in That ’70s Show actor’s case accused of raping three women | American News





A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson, who was facing three rape charges. Jurors told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo they were hopelessly deadlocked after voting seven times on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 46-year-old is accused of raping three women, including a former girlfriend, at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. Two of the women were 23 and the other 28. Masterson denies the charges and said the sex was consensual. The jurors initially told the judge they could not return a verdict on Nov. 18, but were granted Thanksgiving week off before being asked to try again. Two jurors caught COVID-19 on Monday, forcing a restart of deliberations, but two days later verdicts remained elusive, with the foreman saying two jurors voted for conviction on the first count, four on the second count and five on the third count. A new trial will take place in March. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and his three accusers were at the time of the alleged crimes. Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller claimed it took two decades for the case to go to trial because the church tried to silence the women. The women filed a lawsuit against the church, claiming they were bullied, harassed and stalked after Masterson was charged. But Masterson’s lawyer, Philip Cohen, said the church was mentioned 700 times during the trial and was an excuse for the prosecution’s failure to build a credible case. Masterson, who previously said he was persecuted for being a member of the church, did not testify and his attorney instead focused on inconsistencies in the three women’s evidence. During closing arguments, he said: “The key to this case is not when they reported it. “That’s what they said when they reported it, what they said after they reported it and what they said at trial.” Two of the women said Masterson gave them drinks and they became dizzy or passed out before they were raped, while the third – the ex-girlfriend – said she got woken up to find Masterson raping her. Mr Cohen said jurors could acquit Masterson if they believed he ‘really and reasonably believed’ the women had consented, but Mr Mueller said no one would believe there was consent, one women who repeatedly told Masterson “no”. Masterson rose to fame as Steven Hyde on the sitcom That ’70s Show, alongside co-stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace. He worked with Kutcher on the Netflix comedy The Ranch but was dropped from the show after it was revealed the police were investigating him in late 2017.

