‘Classic Hollywood’ items up for auction in Los Angeles in December





Film historians and cinephiles have the opportunity to bid on the iconic Hollywood story at an upcoming auction. Bonhams auction house is holding a Classic Hollywood auction on December 7, and it presents some key pieces from the history of cinema. The auction includes a pair of 1920s display cases from the once proud Biltmore Theatre. The theater opened on March 3, 1924 with a production of the musical “Sally”. The opening was covered by the Los Angeles Times and hosted by Will Rogers, according to Bonhams. Rumor has it that the event was attended by Charlie Chaplin, among other A-listers of the time. The Biltmore Theater operated for several decades and hosted a variety of traveling Broadway shows, as well as a screening room for early Hollywood hit films. In 1964 the theater closed and was later demolished. It has since been replaced by the Biltmore Court and Tower. The display cases that are auctioned once hung outside the theater entrance on 5th Street and can be seen in photographs from throughout the life of the theater. Display cases are auctioned off with a starting bid of $4,000. Bonhams describes the rooms as “two exterior wrought iron theater cases with hinged glass windows, with a carved mask and palmette finials atop engaged columns and a decorative cornice with ‘BILTMORE THEATER’ in raised lettering” . The cases contain two inserts for legendary films, including the 1950 reissue of the Charlie Chaplin classic “City Lights” and the 1962 Bond film, “Dr. No.” If window displays aren’t quite your speed, but you still want to own a piece of history, there are other great items waiting to be auctioned. Bonhams’ auction includes a rare patch script for “Citizen Kane,” which “solves the mystery of how Orson Welles shot the final film.” This piece has an estimated auction value of $25,000 to $35,000. There’s also a script of the 1994 Tarantino classic “Pulp Fiction” with a written note from actor Danny DeVito that reads, “This script is not to be reproduced or distributed without Danny DeVito’s permission. unpleasant involving New Jersey Italians. Thank you. DD” Bonhams estimates the value of this piece to be approximately $2,000-3,000. But perhaps the most culturally significant item up for auction is Scarlett O’Hara’s honeymoon dress from “Gone with the Wind.” The dress was worn by actress Vivien Leigh and is the only version worn by Leigh during the famous scene. Bonhams listed the item with a starting bid of $100,000. “In the lead role of Scarlett OHara, Vivien Leigh rose to stardom, winning the Academy Award for Best Actress, and is remembered for her talented portrayal of a complex character. The hundreds of sumptuous costumes designed by Walter Plunkett for the film also left a lasting impact, whose colors, textures, fittings, patterns, accents and details are a feast for the eyes and a marvel of construction,” Bonhams wrote in its auction catalog. There are other significant Hollywood artifacts up for auction, including others from the “Gone with the Wind” set. The auction begins December 3 in Los Angeles and ends December 6. For more information on the Classic Hollywood auction, Click here. The auction will take place at 10 a.m. live at Bonhams Los Angeles location in Hollywood.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/news/classic-hollywood-items-headed-to-december-auction-in-los-angeles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos