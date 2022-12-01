Practice Makes Perfect on Parton’s ‘Mountain Magic’ | Culture & Leisure

Sometimes the best way to deal with an obvious fake is to pretend it’s real. That’s exactly what happens in the new holiday special Dolly Let’s Go Mountain Magic Christmas (7 p.m., NBC).
Two years ago, Parton served a full-fledged musical for her Netflix special Dolly Partons Christmas on the Square. Heavily crafted, it co-starred Christine Baranski as the town’s Scrooge and featured full-throated choreography from Debbie Allen and even a few numbers on The Wizard of Oz. It was as stuffed a Christmas fruitcake as one could want or bear.
Parton seems to want to deliberately move away from that kind of tinsel here. Mountain Magic is about creating a Christmas special, with arguments over choreography and tone and peppered with cameos from friends and acquaintances of Partons as they stop to chat or rehearse their numbers for the special in preparation.
Jimmy Fallon shows up dressed as something from Grease to share a duet with Parton at a 50s malt shop. Dolly brings up a visit from Willie Nelson. They sing Nelsons song Pretty Paper (made famous by Roy Orbison) together as Parton talks about his impoverished youth. After that, Nelson vanishes into the ether. Other guest stars include Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Zach Williams.
The musical numbers range from the secular to the deeply devout, including even a catchy revival tent number about driving out the devil, simply titled, Go to Hell. I can’t imagine a song like this making it into a Perry Como Christmas show, but Parton is trying to evoke the culture of his birthplace here.
Look for Angel Parker (Angel, Good Doctor) as a young choreographer a little too eager to go big in every number. Tom Everett Scott and Ana Gasteyer play producers and network executives trying to get live production off the ground, well aware that there’s no force as powerful as Dolly Parton.
HBO Max is streaming Branson’s four-part profile, a look at Richard Branson as he prepares to enter space in his own ship. He also looks back on his childhood dyslexia and other coming-of-age stories from his mother and other loved ones.
Also on HBO Max, Gossip Girl and Sort Of return for a second season.
Streaming on Crackle, Inside the Black Box features actor Joe Morton and acting coach Tracey Moore interviewing artists, writers and directors reflecting on the Black experience in the entertainment industry. Guests this season include Debbie Allen, Keith David, Jeffrey Wright, Malik Yoba, Wendell Pierce, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Rob Morgan and Naturi Naughton.
Streamed on YouTube, the web series Namaste, Bitches, satirizes the highly competitive yoga scene in Los Angeles, where the pursuit of mindfulness is a contact sport.
The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, streaming on Amazon Prime.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
In a game show format, contestants must guess the correct ingredient on Hells Kitchen (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14)
Elsa responds to a mysterious voice in the 2019 animated sequel Frozen 2 (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
The team is using inexpensive hacks to fix some questionable design choices from the past when Luxe for Less premieres (8 p.m., HGTV).
Kirk Douglas and Henry Fonda star in the 1970 drama There Was a Crooked Man (2:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), the only western directed by Joseph Mankiewicz. Written by David Newman and Robert Benton, fresh off their success with Bonnie and Clyde.
Unwanted on the benches of Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG)… Jay doesn’t quite feel on Ghosts (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG)… On two portions of So Help Me Todd (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14): A Tainted Charity (8 p.m.); a podcast exemption (9 p.m.)… Barb opens on Welcome to Flatch (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14)… A chilling friendgiving on Call Me Kat (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).. The Wall (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) … Americas Funniest Home Videos (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
John Krasinski and Sarah Polley are booked on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS)… Jimmy Fallon hosts Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Dane Cook and Babyface Ray on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC)… Don Cheadle , Zoey Deutch and Chris Isaak appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (10:35 p.m., ABC) … David Duchovny and Sarah Jones visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) … David Harbour, Sarah Hyland and Dan Black appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, dumping Technicolor blarney from director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).