John Leguizamo on “Violent Night”, the lack of Latin voices in Hollywood

John Leguizamo spoke to Insider about playing the villain in “Violent Night.”

He also said it was “strange” to star alongside Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in “Carlito’s Way.”

“Violent Night” hits theaters Friday.

Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



For nearly four decades, John Leguizamo has been a fixture on stage and screen thanks to his ability to play compelling roles in comedies and dramas.

This led to memorable characters in various titles over the years like “Carlito’s Way”, “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar”, “Roméo + Juliette”, and “Moulin Rouge!” by Baz Luhrmann, “Summer Summer” by Spike Lee. of Sam”, and most recently, playing Bruno in the Disney hit “Encanto”. He also won an Emmy in 1999 for his one-man show “Freak” on Broadway.

In his latest film “Violent Night,” Leguizamo puts those talents to good use as he plays the film’s ruthless villain who takes on David Harbor as Santa Claus (with a specific set of skills) in this super-entertaining, ultra-gory Christmas flick. which is a “Home Alone” part and a “Die Hard” part.

But despite all of Leguizamo’s success, he’s been frustrated for years that he doesn’t see more people like him in Hollywood. The Colombian-born actor wrote an open letter in the Los Angeles Times in November during which he lambasted the industry for its lack of Latin voices.

“The Latino population is larger than the white population of California, yet we are not represented accordingly. This is cultural apartheid,” Leguizamo wrote. “In New York, the Latino population is equal to the white population, but you would never know that if you watched local television or read our newspapers and magazines. The metrics are on our side, but the system is not. “

Insider chatted with Leguizamo on Zoom about channeling Alan Rickman’s legendary ‘Die Hard’ villain in his ‘Violent Night’ role, the bizarre experience of working opposite Al Pacino while playing a Puerto Rican mobster in “Carlito’s Way,” and the time he says he lost a role because of Hollywood’s “Latin quota.”

Leguizamo said his inspiration for ‘Violent Night’ was Alan Rickman’s iconic villain ‘Die Hard’

David Harbor and John Leguizamo in “Violent Night”.

Universal





I saw “Violent Night” at New York Comic Con and I’m glad I went through all the craziness to see it.

There were 4,000 people at this screening.

It was packed. After you, David and director Tommy Wirkola introduced it, did you stick around for a second to see the reaction?

A second? I stayed the whole time! And I couldn’t believe they were cheering on David and not me. This pissed me off a bit. Come on guys ! [Laughs.]

I mean, to be fair, you’re the bad guy in the movie. And you are a perfect villain. For your character, did you go to Tommy with ideas or is there a lot of what we see from the script?

I have to say there were a lot of them on the page. But Tommy and I had a few discussions. I definitely said I wanted this villain to be as smart as possible. I want to be funny but not in a goofy way. And they were all on board. And I asked for a little story. I didn’t want to be liked, I’m not that nerdy kind of actor. But I wanted to be understood.

If I may be that bold, your character is a nod to Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber character in “Die Hard.”

Alan Rickman is one of my idols. A brilliant actor. Listen, I wanted to be Latin Alan Rickman. [Laughs.]

He says there’s a lack of Latin stories in Hollywood because studio heads ‘don’t look like us’

Maribel and Bruno – Encanto (Official Music Video)

Animation Walt Disney





I think for you right now must be a good time in your career. You had “Encanto”, now this, and you performed in “The Menu”, which opened recently and is getting great reactions. Things must be fun right now.

Absolutely. I feel good about the place I’ve taken in my career and the opportunity. Especially the opportunities that I have created for myself because I am autonomous. I am in a rebirth of my career in terms of writing, creating, activism and moving Latin thought to higher levels. And advocate for inclusivity. I think the metrics are on our side: “Encanto” being #1, Bad Bunny being #1 worldwide. And electorally, we won so many seats as Latinos. If you cut out the middleman, we win all the time, but when we have to trust a studio head’s opinion or taste, that’s when we lose because they don’t look like us, they don’t not understand our history, and they won’t put us on. I do not understand that.

I read your open letter that you wrote in the Los Angeles Times, what has been the reaction you’ve received from the industry since it came out?

I have many allies. People struck me: directors, writers, whites, Latinos, blacks and Asians. They were all proud of me for speaking out, I get a lot of love and respect for that. And I thought a lot about this letter because I don’t want any more excuses. I’m done with apologies. We are the largest and oldest ethnic group in America. We make up 30% of the US box office but I think three years ago we were less than 2% of roles in front of the camera, maybe it’s 5% now but it’s still pathetic.

He called it a “strange experience” to act through Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in “Carlito’s Way”

(LR) Al Pacino and John Leguizamo in “Carlito’s Way”.

Universal





Now that got me thinking, and you tell me if that’s progress: one of your best-known films, “Carlito’s Way,” if Brian De Palma tried to do that now, it wouldn’t be Al Pacino in this role would be someone Latin. Probably you.

But are they even making the movie? That’s the thing. They might not make the movie because you have an all-Latin cast. This is the problem. That’s why “Encanto” is crazy because it was the number one movie in the world, what more proof do you need? I do not see the green lights of these projects. Greenlight the damn things.

But I have to know, and I’m not trying to pick on Pacino here because Viggo Mortensen was also in “Carlito’s Way” trying to be a Puerto Rican, but working opposite Al in that movie, was- this strange?

[Laughs.] You know, it was a thing of the time. He used to play a Cuban

Tony Montana in “Scarface”.



Yeah, in that sense he has a bit of a Cuban/Mexican accent. I know he tries and he’s a great actor, so brilliant, he was my hero. But it was weird, man. It’s a weird experience being a Latin in a Latin story written by a Latin and the main character is a white guy posing as Puerto Rican. I’m not going to lie, it’s surreal. It was surreal. I turned down the role several times, then finally decided to do it.

It’s interesting because it’s the role that took you up a notch in Hollywood.

Yeah, I guess so. I definitely knew I could play. [Laughs.] It wasn’t like I couldn’t play, I knew I could. I trained hard. It’s just that Hollywood was weird and it always has been weird. It’s always been “Holly-won’t do it”. And I knew it. When I was going to college and alongside great actors, white people had five auditions a day and I had one every five months. The cast breakdown was Jim Crow. White actor, white actor, then every five months, Latin actor to be a murderer. These were my opportunities.

Leguizamo said he once lost a role to a white actor because the director told him he “couldn’t have two Latinos in the movie.”

Jean Leguizamo.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images





Now, you said in your letter that you’ve featured characters for 40 years in your career. Was there a case where you were convinced you had a part, everyone thought you had the part, but it ended up going to a white actor?

No, because they wouldn’t even see you. I asked my agent, “Can you cast me for this role? I know they’re not looking for a Latino, but would they see me?” And they wouldn’t see you, no matter who they were. They wanted a white actor and that’s it.

But hey, OK, there was once. [Laughs.] This director wanted me in his movie, I’m not going to say the movie, but he wanted me. He said, “I love your work, I want you in the movie.” And then I hear from him, he calls me and he says, “Oh, sorry man, you can’t be in my movie because I already have a Latin actress and I can’t have two Latinos in the movie.” There was this unspoken ‘Latin quota’, if you had too many Latins in your movie, that was a bad thing. And the thing is, the guy, the real guy that the character I was supposed to play was based on, was really Latin.

And there were other instances where I would get the part and originally the story had a lot more Latinos and then they put in white people and I’m the only Latin representative. So there’s a lot of whitewashing of history and that doesn’t represent the reality that we see.

The most important point of your letter, in my opinion, was that you said that decision-makers at the studio level are predominantly white. In your eyes, do you need to do something more and try to be the president of the SAG, be a kingmaker and use your influence to get Latinos in those leadership positions? Do you see this as a future chapter in your career?

I’m a creative so I don’t think that’s where I want to put all my energy. I will definitely be putting energy into making sure we have equality and justice in Hollywood, and not just in Hollywood, but everywhere. I mean, on Broadway, Latins are equal to whites in population in New York, and on Broadway, there’s not a single play that’s Latin right now. Not one. How is it possible? Are Lin-Manuel Miranda and I the only Latin playwrights in America? Bring in the next guy and lady. It’s infuriating to me.