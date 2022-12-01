Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2, Premiere Beats House of the Dragon’ – The Hollywood Reporter





Sylvester Stallone returns to Oklahoma. Paramount+ has renewed its series king of tulsa for a second season. Producer Taylor Sheridan’s latest series got big ratings after receiving a special preview from Paramount Network after an episode of Yellowstone. According to Nielsen figures provided by Paramount, the numbers beat HBO’s Dragon House as the highest-rated cable premiere series this year, with 3.7 million viewers, including delayed viewing (and, of course, an 8 million viewer lead from Yellowstone assistance). “The King of Tulsa ranked as the number one new series of the year, surpassing all others, including the game of thrones after Dragon House,said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “With his insight on Paramount Network and on Paramount+, it broke records, leading us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two. Tanya Giles, Programming Director of Paramount Streaming, added, “With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic spin on the beloved gangster genre, we’ve found our latest hit in king of tulsa. The series premiere on Paramount+ contributed to a record-breaking day of sign-ups, fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount’s incredible network Yellowstone spectators.” Yellowstone opened to around 12.1 million cross-platform viewers earlier this month and has since surged to around 17 million viewers. king of tulsa is from showrunner Terence Winter and stars Stallone as a mobster who is released from prison and exiled to Oklahoma to rebuild his crime empire. The show received mixed to positive reviews, with critics and viewers generally praising Stallone’s affable performance, which the actor says is the closest role he’s ever played to himself. “I always wanted to play a gangster,” said Stallone The Hollywood Reporter. “But I wanted to play a unique mobster who doesn’t look like a mobster – at least, not when you meet him. He’s actually a guy who likes to cooperate. I thought of Franz Kafka Metamorphosis. Like, what if you woke up and you were now in a different profession but had the same personality? That way, you don’t take on the automatic cliche of a thug staring at you with dead eyes and (slips into his Rocky/Rambo talking voice for a while – just to show) doing the deep voice. But if it has to get heavy, it will get very heavy. So I said, “I’m going to play it as close to me as I’ve ever done in my life.” king of tulsa airs on Paramount+ on Sunday nights.

