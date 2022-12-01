Madhur Bhandarkar urges Bollywood not to do remakes and reveals why falling theater attendance worries him





After giving films like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Heroine and Fashion, Madhur Bhandarkar will now revisit the horrors of Covid-19 with his latest film India Lockdown. Calling it his quest to document the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the filmmaker shared that he decided to work on the film when the nation entered its first lockdown. The ZEE5 movie stars Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Ahana Kumra and Prakash Belawadi in key roles. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Bhandarkar explained how he developed the idea of ​​India Lockdown, as well as the consequences of pandemics in the industry.

The filmmaker shared that while he was confined at home, he decided to work on a film around confinement. He called his writers and shared the ideas he had jotted down, and started creating the storyboard. We focused on migrant workers, it was a heartbreaking visual that blew us all away. Then we cast a sex worker, a pilot being asked to stay home for the first time, and of course, a father who can’t travel to meet his pregnant daughter. All these actors said yes to the film while I was working with a small budget. When we started filming, everything had opened up but we were careful. We had a good run and then the second wave came, but somehow we got there,” he shared. While the pandemic has taken away lives and livelihoods, for moviegoers it has changed their viewing habits. Cinema attendance has declined and people are more inclined to watch content at home via OTT platforms. Stating that this is a temporary phase, Madhur Bhandarkar said, The industry is a bit upside down, but I think time will pass. Also, I think it’s time to introspect because there haven’t been too many good movies this year. We need to come together and think like an industry. Bhandarkar added that people are now used to watching varied content in all languages. His friends, who aren’t cinephiles by the way, have also offered him foreign series and films. So, the director feels that Bollywood needs to stop making remakes, as he shared, We can already watch content in that language with subtitles, or there are dubbed versions available. Many people often think that Yeh movie toh dekh chuke hai, theater wapas kyu jaye. Personally, I think you should only do original content. All these years, I never did. I wasn’t even inspired by foreign films, only by stories and real people. I think with good writers the content will work. Bhandarkar further stated that the magic of cinema will never fade as this experience can never be matched. The director added that over time, mediums will co-exist but never replace each other. He mentioned that the setback is not just in India but is a global phenomenon as people have become accustomed to watching content at their own pace and place. Recalling an incident while traveling on a flight, he was shocked to see a large number of passengers watching movies downloaded for transit. I felt like a Madhur Bhandarkar festival was happening on this flight. So many people came to tell me that I was watching your films. People now watch on the go or specifically download it. All in all, the love of cinema will always remain. It’s just a crisis, shared the filmmaker. The three-time National Award winner, however, added that it worries him now that many people say they want to go see big budget films. They want to watch a 300 to 400 crore movie and experience a magnum opus. But tell me, how many can make such films? I’m a content-driven filmmaker and I work with low to medium budgets. So yes, it is a worrying fact. On a final note, Madhur Bhandarkar shared that OTT helped him find a new audience. The director just released Babli bouncer on Disney Plus Hotstar, and it found takers. Speaking of the same thing, he says, it worked out so well. Also, grandparents or elderly people at home, who were not comfortable going to the theater, are now watching movies. It’s also my audience, who watches my films. So I’m going to repeat what I said, if you have good content, people will watch it. From December 2, India Lockdown will air on ZEE5.

