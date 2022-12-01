Will Smith Says He Has Emancipation Film ‘In My Life Is Poetic Perfection’ – Deadline





Apple Original Films has finally unveiled Will Smith’s film Emancipation tonight at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. The pic, in which Smith plays a runaway slave who embarks on a 10-day death-defying journey to escape his captors through the swamplands to safe haven with the Union Army, has long been buzzing . It’s a role that will rival the actor’s Oscar-winning turn last year as Venus and Serena Williams’ coach/father, Richard Williams, in King Richard. While Smith’s scandal with Chris Rock at the Oscars threw the picture’s release earlier this year into question, a well-received NAACP debut screening in DC paved the way for Emancipation to find its way into a fourth-quarter release in theaters this Friday and on AppleTV+ on December 9. Speaking about how cathartic it is for the Antoine Fuqua-directed film to finally be unveiled following a roller coaster year, Smith said Deadline“When I picked up this film, I imagined the potential service it could be for modern social conversation. “I thought it would be a necessary reminder of some of the roads we’ve traveled as a country in the past to potentially avoid those similar paths,” the actor added. “To have a movie like this, at this time for me, and even at this time in my life, is poetic perfection,” he beamed on the red carpet tonight. In a September 2021 GQ interview, Smith said, “I always avoided making films about slavery…Early on in my career…I didn’t want to show black people from that angle.” What did Emancipation different? The starting point of the photo, as Deadline I first told you when we reported on the project, was an indelible photo of a slave named Peter, whose back was scarred by the whip. The photo first appeared in The Independent in May 1863, then in Harper’s Weekly 4 number. “The realization for me is that it’s not a movie about slavery,” Smith told us tonight, “When I read it, it was a movie about freedom. It was a movie about emancipation. “I had seen the picture, but as I got to know Peter and understand some of Peter’s experiences, how he was able to hold faith in the midst of the greatest unimaginable human atrocities.” “That’s what drew me to Peter,” Smith says, “I wanted to be able to study and I wanted to be able to learn and know how to do it myself.” Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua was beaming as the premiere was introduced. Also appearing at the premiere were stars Ben Foster, Paul Ben-Victor and Charmaine Bingwa.

