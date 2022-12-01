Exploring the magic of Bollywood – Old Gold & Black

In a country as diverse as India where there are so many different languages, cultures and lifestyles, there are two binding factors that unite the country as a whole Bollywood and Cricket. Bollywood, Indian cinema, is my favorite.

Bollywood is one of my favorite aspects of being Indian. It’s the aspect of Indian culture that makes me feel most connected to my roots and it’s the part of the culture that I love sharing with the world the most. It’s probably annoying how much I talk about it, I bring it up in conversation, I refer to his movies and just randomly start singing Bollywood music.

Bollywood and Indian cinema is one of the most artistically rich fields of culture and media, and his contributions to pop culture will be forever remembered. The most common films are masala films, which freely mix different genres including action, comedy, romance, family, friendship and drama, as well as dramatic and highly produced musical sequences.

The most common themes explored by Bollywood films are corny romances, family, marriage and all the complications these entail when discussed in an Indian context. However, my favorite Bollywood movies are those that are progressive, modern, and explore coming of age history or friendship themes.

If I were to ask you to watch a Bollywood movie that is known the world over but also involves the whole Bollywood movie experience, it would be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Popularly known as DDLJ, this film was screened at one of India’s most iconic theaters, the Maratha Theater in Mumbai for 24 consecutive years. His legacy is iconic. Much of the movie is shot in Switzerland, and to this day there are tourist spots that tons of people visit just to see where the movie was shot. It has all the classic elements a Bollywood movie should have, the drama in the family setting, the cheesy romantic plot, the great production in terms of location, outfits and songs. The cast breaks out into fully randomly coordinated songs, dances, and sequences multiple times throughout the film, giving you the full experience.

Some of the critically acclaimed and world famous films that Bollywood has contributed to pop culture and which are also among my favorites are English Vinglish, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dil Dhadakne Do, 3 Idiots and Wake Up Sid.

English Vinglish follows screen legend Sridevi on a hard-hitting mission to awaken a woman’s self-respect. Written and directed by Gauri Shinde, it follows the transformation of a sweet and simple housewife, who is disrespected by her community or family and speaks only Hindi, but decides to make it her mission to learn English through an intensive four-week course in bustling New York City. She grows into a confident global citizen who knows her worth and how she deserves to be treated. This cinematic message is important for Indian women who, like the main character, have never had the opportunity to discover who they really are as individuals.

Wake Up Sid is probably one of my favorite movies of all time. It’s simple, comforting, refreshing and yet so charming. At this moment in my life, I see his hold on me more than ever. This coming-of-age movie is about both sides of growing up. When you’re on the cusp of adulthood and stepping into the real world, there are two sides to the story. One is filled with young adults ready to take on the world, full of ambition and hope. On the contrary, there are those who are confused, lack direction and wish they could keep their childhood a little longer.

Released in 2009, Ayan Mukherjis’ debut film perfectly captures these two aspects of growing up. The story follows a young Siddharth Mehra, a pampered rich kid from Mumbai, who has to come to terms with the fact that it’s time to ditch his childish antics and become an adult. It was then that he met Aisha Banerjee, who moved to Mumbai to pursue her dreams as a journalist.

I remember watching this movie when I was younger. I didn’t really understand the hype or think it was irrelevant to my life. Now, the film charms me more with each rewatch. Even when I didn’t understand much, I remember fantasizing about Banerjee’s independence and zest for life, which I aspire to when I grow up. It was also transformative to see how the people around you can shape the person you become, like Banerjee’s influence on Mehra. This film is about finding yourself, boldly owning your unique personality, choosing how you want to shape your life, and rising from the situations that brought you down. Thirteen years later, it is still relevant, nostalgic and hopeful and reminds us of the stories we write about our own lives.

I could go on and on about all my favorite Bollywood movies, why they’re all so important to pop culture and the immense impact they’ve had on their audiences, but I hope I’ve inspired you to learn a bit more about Bollywood and all the great art it encompasses.