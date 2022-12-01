New hidden Japanese pub opens in West Hollywood Palihouse serving sake





This month’s reopening of the nearly 15-year-old Palihouse West Hollywood includes the introduction of a brand new restaurant called Sushi Mezzanine by Chef Casey Lane. Tucked away in an alcove on the second floor, the newcomer takes inspiration from Tokyo’s hidden restaurants. The menu offers more than a dozen varieties of sake, as well as sharing plates, hand rolls and pressed sushi and nigiri. Some menu highlights include chicken wings in fish sauce, udon noodles with clams, wood-roasted mackerel, and a fruit sandwich with whipped cream for dessert; the full menu is below. Mezzanine Sushi, which spans 1,022 square feet and seats 55, debuts Friday, December 2, and is one of the hotel’s three dining outposts. Other eateries include the all-day Lobby Lounge Café & Bar that serves an accessible Lane menu (think: lobster tacos, burgers, and mac and cheese) and the Pool Lounge. Mezzanine Sushi is open Thursday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The take-out counter at 3rd The street is open every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free wings at night + market All three Night + Market locations (Sahm in Venice, Song in Silver Lake, and the original in West Hollywood) offer free wings with any bottle of wine purchased from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and after 9 p.m. The offer is also available for lunch on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Song in Silver Lake. Arabic breakfast is served at Saffys in East Hollywood Come to Saffys Coffee & Tea on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 am for chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergiss. Arabic breakfast. Priced at $24, the complete spread includes shakshuka (poached eggs, potatoes, spicy tomato, ginger, cumin, Fresno pepper, cilantro), chopped salad (cherry tomato, cucumber, pickled celery, dry mint, oregano, breadcrumbs ), marinated olives, clotted cream with avocado honey and toasted challah bread. Cookbook for a good cause Local non-profit organization Jewish Family Service LA today released a brand new cookbook to raise funds for organizations’ programs that address food insecurity. The Jewish family recipes cookbook ($36) includes contributions from Birdie Gs, Jon & Vinnys, Gjusta Bakery, and more. Captivating coverage of the World Cup by a local blogger Follow Eater LA Contributor Jared Cohee Eat the World Los Angeles as he watches the World Cup and enjoys food with local fans from the 32 participating nations. There’s perhaps no better way to experience the beauty and vibrancy of Los Angeles and Orange Counties than by joining people from all corners of the globe at the most popular sporting event in the world. world, Cohee told Eater.



