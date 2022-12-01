Entertainment
Music fans revisit their year in music with Spotify Wrapped 2022
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
#SpotifyWrapped: If you were like most of us TechCrunchers today, you found out what Spotify had to say about your listening trends throughout the year. Sarah writes that in addition to listing your most-streamed songs, Spotify Wrapped 2022 tried to guess your mood: Christine is The Maverick and Haje is The Time Traveler, in case you want to know.
-
More layoffs: Food delivery companies continue to struggle. DoorDash is the latest to announce it will lay off 1,250 employees in a bid to cut operating expenses, Aisha reports.
-
Turns out you can have some nice things: We liked Mary AnnIt’s a well-done story on ResortPass, a company that gives people the ability to lay by the pool of a five-star resort without having to stay there. The company’s recent $26 million cash injection includes celebrities and likely five-star loungers Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Startups and VCs
Today, crypto exchange Kraken announced its lay off 1,100 employees. The announcement came from a company blog post, alexander reports. The news that Kraken is reducing its workforce and therefore its costs comes as no surprise, given a generally gloomy macro climate and even worse climates in the land of crypto. Speaking of crypto countries, Sarah reports that the Jack Dorseys Bitcoin Project TBD kills its “Web5” brand project. Meanwhile, the Magic: The Gathering creator spoke with diviner on why he put a paper game on the blockchain.
Outside of the crypto world, it was a good day for new funds Christina reports that New Fare Partners is the latest female-led VC to close its first fundand Katherine has a story today on Iterative launches its second fund targeting startups based in Southeast Asia.
Native Americans are the poorest group in the United States, a remnant of systematic, intergenerational disenfranchisement. As a result, they’re also the hardest hit by inflation right now, says Danielle Forward, CEO and co-founder of Natives Rising in an interview with Mike. She is work to change this situation. As the tech industry slows hiring, tech jobs remain one of the most economically challenging and in-demand job opportunities, especially for those who want to work remotely.
Alright, there are more:
Dear Sophie: How should I prepare for my visa interview?
Picture credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch
Dear Sophia,
Our startup has just been accepted into the winter batch of a cutting-edge accelerator!
My co-founder with an H-1B just got fired from Big Tech, but it’s okay because his immigration attorney files a change of status to B-1 within the 60-day grace period. I’m nervous though, because I’m outside the US and don’t have a B-1/B-2 visitor visa yet.
How can I pass the visa interview? What kind of questions will I be asked? How should I prepare?
Tenacious in Tobago
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
In Airbnbs’ new life, he plays the role of a real estate agent. Vacation home rental giant is helping now tenants find an apartment to be able to Airbnb, Ivan writing. Pretty interesting considering that Airbnb and its hosts have gotten into trouble in the past for listing properties without permission from owners and, in some cases, the city government.
Speaking of things you’re allowed to do in cities, brian reports that San Francisco police can now use robots to kill. The city’s board of supervisors passed the proposal that will allow robots to be used only in extreme circumstances to save or prevent further loss of innocent life, he wrote.
And we have five more for you:
|
