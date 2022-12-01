Bollywood singer Mika Singh sings “Sawan me lag gayi aag” to encourage people to vote for the AAP





During a campaign for mayor of Chandni Chowk on Wednesday, Bollywood singer Mika Singh sang “Sawan me lag gayi aag” to encourage people to vote for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections ).

delhi ,

Mika Singh appeals to voters by singing in Chandi Chowk

By Pankaj Jain: Bollywood singer Mika Singh has come out to support Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sardar Punardeep Singh Sahni in calling on voters to vote for the AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Mika Singh was greeted by AAP leaders in the Chandni Chowk City Hall area. Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha were also present at the Aam Aadmi Jansabha Parties in Chandni Chowk. During the meeting, the singer started singing his popular song “sawan me lag gayi aag”. While singing, Mika called on people to vote for the AAP. During the campaign, Manish Sisodia attacked the BJP and said that Chandni Chowk is not only the pride of Delhi but also a crucial part of Delhi’s economy – which provides jobs for thousands of citizens in Delhi. Despite this, instead of providing facilities and services to businessmen here, the BJP has only looted them. At times, under the guise of licensing, conversion fees and other means, the BJP continued to extort traders. For the past 15 years, the BJP has done nothing but destroy Chandni Chowk and his pride. They filled the whole market with trash. The BJP did not understand for 15 years that its job is to clean the garbage, the BJP just kept working, thinking that its job was to clean the pockets, and it kept cleaning the pockets of ordinary people and businessmen. * More from IndiaToday.in’s Election 2022 coverage: Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022 | Full coverage Also Read: Mobile phones of 20 AAP leaders stolen during Arvind Kejriwal rally in Delhi Sisodia added that Arvind Kejriwal revamped Chandni Chowk and restored it to its former glory, but even during this initiative the BJP repeatedly tried to stop the ongoing works. If there had been Kejriwal’s government in the MCD, Chandni Chowk would have been 10 times better than today. He said the AAP government was working for the improvement of Chandni Chowl and detailed beautification plans for the historic market. CM Arvind Kejriwal has constructed a detailed plan to beautify Chandni Chowk and its surroundings in two phases. The public had also decided to elect an AAP government at MCD on 7 December. After that, we will give the market a new identity by beautifying the remaining areas of Chandni Chowk. Chandni Chowk is the pride of our country, and we will restore it to its former glory by sprucing up the market, Sisodia said. Also read: MCD polls: AAP pushes for ‘twin engine’ government in Delhi Adding to this, Raghav Chadha said: The BJP is going to be eliminated from the MCD and a government that serves the common man will be formed. While in power in the MCD, the BJP did nothing but harass the public, loot it and destroy the nation’s capital by spreading garbage all over the city. However, now the Aam Aadmi Party government will liberate the people from the failures of the BJP and its garbage. This time the people will elect CM Councilor candidate Arvind Kejriwal in their ward and the Kejriwal government in the MCD. Edited by: India Web Office Today Posted on: 1 Dec. 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/elections/story/mika-singh-sings-song-to-encourage-delhi-people-vote-for-aap-2303850-2022-12-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos