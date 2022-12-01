This West Hollywood Caviar Palace is LA’s most exclusive new dining destination

Caviar grilled cheese is made with potato bread and a combination of two cheeses. Wonho Frank Lee

A baked potato topped with caviar that ranges from $120 for 30 grams of royal white sturgeon to $1,035 for 125 grams of top tier oscietra. Angel hair pasta with cream and possibility to add caviar or truffle shavings or both. A grilled cheese sandwich, decorated with garlic flowers and, of course, covered with caviar. These are just a few of the exaggerated articles from the new West Hollywood site of Caspian caviarwhich also offers a traditional caviar service, Cinco Jotas Ibrico ham, Wagyu filet mignon, lobster salad, king crab salad, Dover sole and crispy rice with caviar.

Walk-ins are welcome during lunch, but dinner is only available for friends, family and their guests. You can apply to be on the waiting list if Caviar Kaspia does not already know you.

This LA outpost of Caviar Kaspia, which Sam Ben-Avraham and Rahav Zuta opened on Melrose Place in October, is about luxury upon luxury. The restaurant has previously hosted parties for elite brands like Giambattista Valli, Rolls-Royce, Cartier and Rodarte. Stylish celebrities who have passed include Ciara, Winnie Harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio and Kiernan Shipka.

Ben-Avraham, a serial fashion entrepreneur (Atrium, Kith, Liberty Fairs) taking his first steps into the restaurant business, remembers many nights he spent at Caviar Kaspia in Paris. This is where the brand started in 1927.

I’ve been going to Paris for maybe 25 years, every time there’s Fashion Week, so at least twice a year, says Ben-Avraham. Sometimes I went there four times a year. And somehow, with every visit, someone organizes a dinner in Kaspia. It’s one of those times when everyone celebrates.

Caviar Kaspia is perhaps the most luxurious new restaurant in Los Angeles. Pablo Enriquez

So when it came time for Ben-Avraham and Zuta to figure out what to do with a space right in front of the Director jewelry store in West Hollywood, the idea of ​​gemstones and caviar was compelling. It was so convincing, in fact, that seeing Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles woke Ben-Avraham at 4 a.m. one day. Maor had been working on a room that would house pearls and other precious stones. And suddenly Ben-Avraham couldn’t get the idea of ​​caviar pearls out of his head.

The next day, we called the guys from Caviar Kaspia in Paris and said: Hey, we have this crazy idea to open in LA, says Ben-Avraham. We have a nice space. They came here, saw it and liked it. That’s how we ended up doing it.

There is a rich history of Caviar Kaspia to reflect in Los Angeles. But much of what executive chef Corey Burgan (who previously cooked at Maude, The Beverly Wilshire Hotel and 208 Rodeo) does in West Hollywood is about respectful reinterpretation and innovation. Caviar Kaspia is famous for its caviar baked potato in Paris, where it uses French Samba potatoes. In Los Angeles, after extensive research, Burgan decided to combine Russet and Yukon potatoes. With the starch of a Russet and the creaminess of a Yukon, it can have both the flavor and the moistness it wants.

You kind of get the best of both worlds, says Burgan. We roast the Russets, then blend in 25-35% Yukon.

Burgans Caviar Grilled Cheese, on the other hand, was born in Los Angeles. It comes on potato bread, because Caviar Kaspia is known for its potatoes and because Burgan realized that the low humidity of the bread means it gets more crispiness on the outside of each sandwich. There is a combination of mozzarella (for elasticity) and Beemster cheese (for sharpness and saltiness).

The patio at Caviar Kaspia is a West Hollywood oasis. Pablo Enriquez

Like any other business, even in fashion when we open a store in a foreign market, we always try to adapt to the local customer and understand that any concept is not a copy and paste, says Ben-Avraham, who adds that he worked with Burgan on a menu with salads, fish and vegetable dishes that people can eat every day.

To create a lobster salad, for example, Burgan experimented with different lettuces, fruits and dressings before nailing the combination of butter lettuce, hearts of palm, avocado, radish, sorrel, apples and a citrus vinaigrette. His upscale creative cooking at Caviar Kaspia is the culmination of a career in which he honed his gourmet chops under Curtis Stone at Maude, then continued to cook for affluent clientele while running top Beverly Hills kitchens.

For all the glamor of Caviar Kaspia in West Hollywood, there’s also a deliberately understated element here. (On a recent afternoon, a reality TV personality who was having lunch inquired about dinner. The staff briefly discussed how to put him on the waitlist with no promise of a dinner reservation.) There is a no-pictures policy printed on the menu.

We don’t let people take pictures unless it’s a private event, Ben-Avraham says. I just don’t want my space to become one of those Instagram moments where everyone takes 10 minutes of photos on the stairs or something. I feel very old fashioned in a way. I’m getting the new world and I understand the need for it, but I just don’t want to end up with a bunch of people using the space as a stage for their own Instagram.