Are these top Bollywood stars only OTT stars now?

The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the Indian film industry, especially Bollywood. And its effects are still being felt now. Cinema attendance is at an all-time low, big Hindi films are plummeting left, right and centre, and potential theatrical releases are canceling their theatrical release and going straight to digital.

An interesting thing happened in the midst of all this chaos. Several big Bollywood stars have been reduced to just being OTT stars now.

How, you may ask.

Well, all of these actors’ recent movies skipped theatrical release and landed on OTT, not in theaters. The trend was understandable during the lean times of Covid-19. But movies from these stars are going straight to digital on OTT even now, as cinemas resume pre-Covid operations.

Bollywood’s most prominent names among these are undoubtedly Abhishek Bachchan (Bob Biswas, Dasvi), Taapsee Pannu (Blurr, Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta), Yami Gautam (Dasvi, A Thursday, and the upcoming “Lost” ), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham Singh, Govinda Naam Mera) and Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah, and the upcoming Majnu Mission).

Even stars like Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee are only seen in OTT projects these days. There are hardly any upcoming movies in theaters for the aforementioned actors. And movies originally slated for theatrical release are also landing on OTT over time (Govinda Naam Mera, Mission Majnu, Lost, Blurr).

This undoubtedly proves that actors like Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam are nothing but OTT stars now, except for a few inconsequential roles in big budget movies (e.g. Taapsee Pannu in Dunki).

Interestingly, Kartik Aaryan seems to be the only popular Bollywood actor who has successfully bucked this trend. Despite releasing a few of his highly anticipated films on OTT (Dhamaka, Freddy), he also gave one of the biggest theatrical hits this year to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Let's see what the future holds for these Bollywood stars turned OTT actors.

