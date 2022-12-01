Entertainment
Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ Could Have Cast Angelina Jolie in a Surprising Role
It’s already been a year ago Spider-Man: No Coming Home brought fans closure to Sam Raimis’ original Spider-Man trilogy, which starred Tobey Maguire in the lead role. But now glimpses of what would have been Spiderman 4 fly through peoples news feeds.
It all started on November 27, when comic book illustrator Ken Penders posted a behind-the-scenes photo of early work on Twitter on Twitter. Spiderman 4. At the time, Oscar winner John Malkovich had been signed to play Adrian Toomes, and the costume department was already hard at work crafting his wings, though the script wasn’t finished. Once production stopped, all materials were returned. I’ve been sitting on this for almost 15 years, Penders tweeted.
It doesn’t stop there. The next day, November 28, /Film posted an interview with storyboard artist Jeff Henderson, who revealed one of the many plot synopses planned for Spiderman 4. In at least one version, the film is said to have introduced a new character, an unnamed female executive who picks up on the fiction The daily bugle newspaper and turn it into a TMZ-like a gossip magazine.
The kicker is that this character would be unmasked as the daughter of the Vultures, who takes up her father’s mantle to defeat Spider-Man.
The daily bugle was going to be taken over by a huge multinational conglomerate, much like a Daily News or one TMZsaid Henderson /Film, They wanted to turn the Daily Bugle into a gossip rag. And despite all of JJJ’s flaws, he was still a journalist. He’s still old school like Walter Cronkite, “News is news, it’s *** bulls”, that kind of thing.
Henderson personally loved the story, because you have this conflict between modern and social media’s sensibilities about news versus the old school version.
Had Spiderman 4 continued this story, the film would have Spider-Man defeat the Vulture in the first half of the film, who leaves his gadgets and mechanical wings to his daughter to take over as the Vultures. The non-fiction book With Great Power: How Spider-Man Conquered Hollywood in the Golden Age of Comic Book Blockbusters by Sean OConnell reported from OConnells own sources that star Angelina Jolie is surrounding the role.
The revelation was that the female executive who is in charge of the takeover, who oversees the company that was taken over the bugleends up being [Vulture’s] daughter, Henderson said. So they cover up everything that’s going on with the Vulture, and then she comes to believe that Spider-Man killed him. Then she discovers [Vulture’s] tech and reconnects. Again, that was a really cool way to get in and it touched on a lot of the really cool thematic stuff that was going on at the time, which particularly how it’s played out since then was a lot more on the nose which I think we knew at the time.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man Trilogy was handled by a different creative team, but some semblance of that twist still made it to the big screen. In the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Hollands Peter Parker brings his crush, Liz (Laura Harrier) to the dance back from their schools. At his doorstep, he nervously learns that his father is none other than Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton).
Although Raimi is quite open at the idea of doing his fourth Spider Manthe continued success of the inexplicably popular MCU Spider-Man and Sony Venom and Morbius (ironically as that popularity is) means it’s unlikely Raimis’ universe will be able to spawn a new web anytime soon. But with the impending collapse of the Marvel Multiverse, there may still be a way Tobey Maguires’ iconic webslinger can get through with one more movie and one more battle with the Vulture.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.inverse.com/entertainment/sam-raimi-spider-man-4-vulture-twist-daughter-daily-bugle
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 4’ Could Have Cast Angelina Jolie in a Surprising Role
- 14 viral celebrity fashion moments in 2022
- Imran Khan has zeroed out 13 political parties: CM Punjab
- Re-emergence of cholera in Haiti
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. found dead, man accused of dumping his body
- Nature needs $384 billion a year by 2025, says the UN
- College hockey has been chaotic this season. Here’s a theory why – The Rink Live
- Rattlesnakes San Diego, OC, Inland Empire Communities
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- Bollywood: Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic message after debunking Malaikas pregnancy rumors
- French fashion house Jacquemus unveils long-awaited Tekla collaboration