On World AIDS Day, here are Bollywood movies that raised awareness about HIV and AIDS





It’s rare that a Bollywood film, which tries to destigmatize a societal taboo, passes and delivers the message in the right way. For example, movies based on mental health, body shame, rare terminal diseases like HIV AIDS, etc. On World AIDS Day, we take a look at similar films that attempted to tackle the sensitive subject of HIV/AIDS with absolute sensitivity. 4 Bollywood movies that raised awareness about HIV/AIDS

1. My Brother Nikhil (2005)

Four movies before A film that sheds light on one of India’s most misunderstood issues, AIDS, My brother Nikhil is based on the life of a gay swimmer, Nikhil Kapoor (Sanjay Suri), who unfortunately contracts HIV. Chaos ensues as he is ostracized by his family, friends, and society. The only people who support him are his sister Anamika (Juhi Chawla), his boyfriend Sam and his friend Nigel. The film brings a crude realization of how the ignorance surrounding disease has a collective negative impact on human life and society as a whole. 2. Dus Kahaniyaan – Zaheer (2007)

Eros International, White Feather Films the anthology film, Dus Kahaniyaan, consisted of a hard-hitting short story in which a man, played by Manoj Bajpayee, contracts HIV when he sexually assaults his neighbor, Sia (Dia Mirza). In addition to shedding light on the toxic craze, the film highlights an important fact about the taboo surrounding AIDS’ reluctance to openly reveal that you are a carrier. In the film, Sia does not reveal that she has AIDS and continues to reject his advances. 3. Positive (2007)

Excel Entertainment Directed by Farhan Akhthar, Positive is part of AIDS JaaGo (Awakened AIDS), a series of four short films Migration by Mira Nair, Blood brothers by Vishal Bhardwaj and Parambha by Santosh Sivan. Approaching the subject from an emotional angle, the film revolves around a family torn apart by infidelity. Boman Irani, who plays the role of the father, has several extramarital affairs. His son, played by Arjun Mathur, keeps the secret for several years until it becomes unbearable and he ends up going to Cape Town. Years later, he returns home because his father contracts AIDS and finds himself in a moral and emotional conundrum of being the greatest person and comforting his father during his final moments. 4. Phir Milenge (2004)

Percept Picture Company Featuring Bollywood stars like Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, Phir Milenge addressed the stigma surrounding HIV AIDS in an impactful way. Tamanna (Shilpa Shetty) is fired after news of her HIV status spreads like wildfire. The film revolves around his legal struggle against unfair practices and the ostracism of HIV-positive patients from society. In a country where AIDS education and awareness are still a travesty, it’s safe to say that these films have made a significant contribution to closing that gap and eliminating the stigma surrounding it. Let us know in the comments what you think of these films. Social and Main Image Credit: Four Front Films, Percept Picture Company

