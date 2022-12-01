Box Office Disaster Films of 2022 — Transcontinental Times





INDIA: Movies have always been a top entertainment medium, especially when it comes to Bollywood. However, post-pandemic, the industry is struggling to make box office numbers. Big-budget thrillers, despite an intense storyline and positive responses, faced a steep decline. In 2022, Bollywood struggled at the box office except for a few movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. – Advertising – On the other hand, South Indian films, especially Telugu and Kannada films like RRR and KGF 2 dubbed in Hindi, garnered record numbers. 5 Bollywood movies that flopped at the box office in 2022 Shamshera Photo credit: Instagram/_vaanikapoor_ – Advertising – Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor marked the return as director of Karan Malhotra after Hrithik Roshan with Agnipath (2012). The larger-than-life Bollywood periodical was marketed as a big-budget feature film. Initially, the film created a hype among the audience due to the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor in the film after a long time. But, the script failed to impress the masses and thus flopped at the box office. According to several box office statistics, the movie with a budget of Rs 150 crores collected only Rs 63 crores. – Advertising – Bachchan Paandey Photo credit: Instagram/akshaykumar Bachchhan Paandey featured Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. The movie is a remake of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda which was released in 2014. Surprisingly, the Tamil version is also an edited version of a Korean movie A Dirty Carnival. The Bollywood film was made on a budget of Rs 165 crores but failed to collect half the amount at the box office. The action-comedy film offered nothing new to the audience due to the same repetitive storyline. Runway 34 Photo credit: Instagram/ajaydevgn Runway 34, a non-fictional movie featuring prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, Akanksha and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. The film was released on May 29, 2022 and failed at the box office. The film was previously called Mayday, but was later renamed. The film featured an incident involving a jet flight which is to land at Kochin International Airport. Due to bad weather and other difficulties, he landed at Thiruvananthapuram with the pilot’s eyes closed; thus, the pilot and the co-pilot loaded in prob. The story offered a strong presence with Ajay Devgn’s camera magic but failed to attract audiences to the big screens. With a budget of Rs 65 crores, the film pocketed Rs 54 crores. However, the film received praise from viewers upon its OTT release. Jayeshbhai Jordar Photo credit: Instagram/ranveersingh Jayeshbhai Jordaar played Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani and famous Arjun Reddy Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Ranveer’s screen presence in the film speaks for itself that some have dragged the film down its initial run. However, the film struggled to survive without a proper script and failed to catch the public’s attention. The social comedy feature film was made on a budget of Rs 86 crores and earned only Rs 17 crores at the box office. Anek Photo credit: Instagram/ayushmannk Anubhav Sinha’s director Anek promised a political thriller with an action twist in the trailer. The Bollywood film starring Ayushmann Khurrana offered a unique storyline but it only lasted 7 days in theaters and failed to pocket Rs 10 crores on average. Also Read: Top 5 Outstanding Looks Of Kriti Sanons: Witness The Fashion Queen’s Best

