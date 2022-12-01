Ms. Marvel Actor Dad Mohan Kapur Charged With Trouble Sexual Harassment Allegations

A Ms. Marvel The star has been accused of allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl and exposing herself through nude images.

Ms. Marvel actor faces sexual harassment controversy

wonder

Actor Mohan Kapur – who made his MCU debut as Yusuf Khan in Ms. Marvel – was recently embroiled in a #MeToo controversy as he was accused of sexual harassment and sharing explicit images with a 15-year-old girl.

The alleged survivor, @Nayaaaax3, claimed that when confronted with her actions, Kapur tried to make her believe she was responsible for the situation.

The Twitter user described his experience through a series of posts, explaining the whole story of how “Mohan Kapur took advantage of [her]” after they met through his partner at the time and developed a parent-like relationship:

“TW: When I was 14, I was a fan of this serial actress and we became friends. Her partner at the time, Mohan Kapur, also became friends with me. I respected them both almost like 2nd parents, and told them about my stressful life.But Mohan Kapur took advantage of me.

She added that the actor “sent her d**k pics to [her]” and continued to harass her afterward, despite her apologies. He reportedly even shared an interest in getting married and having sex with the underage girl once she was older:

“We talked constantly until I noticed he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15, Mohan Kapur sent me his d**k pictures. He was constantly apologizing and was depressed. I forgave him. But after that, he continued to harass me. He said things like he was in love with me, he wanted to marry me, he wanted me to grow up to be with him, and he couldn’t wait for me to grow up so he could sleep with him. Now I know Mohan Kapur was grooming me.”

The alleged victim added that her partner at the time “knew what type of man he was” and explained his reaction to discovering the situation:

“His partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was. She knew he was talking to me. When I met her in person, I told her everything that was going on. A year later, I stopped talking to her after she I was so depressed about this situation. She told me how I threw my luggage on her. I really felt that this woman didn’t care at all about what Mohan Kapur was doing to me.”

She went on to note how it made her “confused and depressed” even leading to her “the intention to take [her] own life” as he ignored her pleas:

“I was so confused and depressed. I don’t know if it’s Stockholm syndrome” or what, but I kept thinking it was all my fault and I kept wanting to be his friend again. I kept thinking he really really cared about me, but he didn’t. My depression got worse and I was planning to kill myself. I kept calling Mohan Kapur, he ignored my calls and sometimes told me to get over it. Then completely twist the whole story to make me look like the wrong person he kept saying he couldn’t trust me”

The user then revealed how she finally gave in and sent him nude photos in hopes of restoring their friendship:

“The last time I spoke to Mohan Kapur was in 2020 and I was crying, I said I really couldn’t take this anymore. Hoping he would apologize and understand the trauma that he had caused. Instead, he told me that he couldn’t trust me and the only way for him to trust me again is if. I hop on video chat and send him nudes to be friends with him again. #metoo @IndiaMeToo #MeToo”

@Nayaaaax3 pointed out how he accused her of “misinterpreted cat” and claimed he was asking for nude images to eerily prove his innocence:

“@mohankapur When I defend myself you gaslight me and blame me for misinterpreting the cat and your reason for asking for my nudes was so you can prove your innocence???!! even a sense MOHAN??”

She also shared a conversation between the two that revealed Kapur’s response when asked why he asked her to send him explicit nude images:

@Nayaaaax3: “Why did you ask me to send you nudes” Kapur: “To keep your intentions as evidence. You misinterpreted our conversations to make it look like I was sexually harassing you. I have everything myself too. I’m not saying anything because that’s not what friends. And I won’t either”

Kapur recently took his own Twitter account private, apparently in response to the allegation that led to the MCU actor being lambasted on social media.

How The Mohan Kapur Controversy Will Affect His MCU Future

Mohan Kapur has already been confirmed to return as Kamala Khan’s father in Wonders with the rest of the Khan family. However, his MCU future beyond this point remains uncertain as Ms. Marvel has yet to be renewed for Season 2, though the latest update bodes well on that front.

The latest allegations regarding the actor’s past sexual harassment and grooming are obviously disturbing, but they’re unlikely to impact his MCU future. Unless legal action is taken against Kapur or other allegations emerge to the point that Disney’s public image is threatened, the studio may choose not to act.

This action could take the form of excluding the character from future Ms. Marvel-related projects, killing off Yusuf Khan altogether, or recasting the actor. Marvel Studios has replaced actors many times in the past, but never for this reason, so finding another actor to continue Yusuf’s story isn’t out of the question.

Ms. Marvel is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.