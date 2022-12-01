Entertainment
Ms. Marvel Actor Dad Mohan Kapur Charged With Trouble Sexual Harassment Allegations
A Ms. Marvel The star has been accused of allegedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl and exposing herself through nude images.
Ms. Marvel actor faces sexual harassment controversy
Actor Mohan Kapur – who made his MCU debut as Yusuf Khan in Ms. Marvel – was recently embroiled in a #MeToo controversy as he was accused of sexual harassment and sharing explicit images with a 15-year-old girl.
The alleged survivor, @Nayaaaax3, claimed that when confronted with her actions, Kapur tried to make her believe she was responsible for the situation.
The Twitter user described his experience through a series of posts, explaining the whole story of how “Mohan Kapur took advantage of [her]” after they met through his partner at the time and developed a parent-like relationship:
“TW: When I was 14, I was a fan of this serial actress and we became friends. Her partner at the time, Mohan Kapur, also became friends with me. I respected them both almost like 2nd parents, and told them about my stressful life.But Mohan Kapur took advantage of me.
She added that the actor “sent her d**k pics to [her]” and continued to harass her afterward, despite her apologies. He reportedly even shared an interest in getting married and having sex with the underage girl once she was older:
“We talked constantly until I noticed he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15, Mohan Kapur sent me his d**k pictures. He was constantly apologizing and was depressed. I forgave him. But after that, he continued to harass me.
He said things like he was in love with me, he wanted to marry me, he wanted me to grow up to be with him, and he couldn’t wait for me to grow up so he could sleep with him. Now I know Mohan Kapur was grooming me.”
The alleged victim added that her partner at the time “knew what type of man he was” and explained his reaction to discovering the situation:
“His partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was. She knew he was talking to me. When I met her in person, I told her everything that was going on. A year later, I stopped talking to her after she I was so depressed about this situation.
She told me how I threw my luggage on her. I really felt that this woman didn’t care at all about what Mohan Kapur was doing to me.”
She went on to note how it made her “confused and depressed” even leading to her “the intention to take [her] own life” as he ignored her pleas:
“I was so confused and depressed. I don’t know if it’s Stockholm syndrome” or what, but I kept thinking it was all my fault and I kept wanting to be his friend again. I kept thinking he really really cared about me, but he didn’t.
My depression got worse and I was planning to kill myself. I kept calling Mohan Kapur, he ignored my calls and sometimes told me to get over it. Then completely twist the whole story to make me look like the wrong person he kept saying he couldn’t trust me”
The user then revealed how she finally gave in and sent him nude photos in hopes of restoring their friendship:
“The last time I spoke to Mohan Kapur was in 2020 and I was crying, I said I really couldn’t take this anymore. Hoping he would apologize and understand the trauma that he had caused. Instead, he told me that he couldn’t trust me and the only way for him to trust me again is if.
I hop on video chat and send him nudes to be friends with him again. #metoo @IndiaMeToo #MeToo”
@Nayaaaax3 pointed out how he accused her of “misinterpreted cat” and claimed he was asking for nude images to eerily prove his innocence:
“@mohankapur When I defend myself you gaslight me and blame me for misinterpreting the cat and your reason for asking for my nudes was so you can prove your innocence???!! even a sense MOHAN??”
She also shared a conversation between the two that revealed Kapur’s response when asked why he asked her to send him explicit nude images:
@Nayaaaax3: “Why did you ask me to send you nudes”
Kapur: “To keep your intentions as evidence. You misinterpreted our conversations to make it look like I was sexually harassing you. I have everything myself too. I’m not saying anything because that’s not what friends. And I won’t either”
Kapur recently took his own Twitter account private, apparently in response to the allegation that led to the MCU actor being lambasted on social media.
How The Mohan Kapur Controversy Will Affect His MCU Future
Mohan Kapur has already been confirmed to return as Kamala Khan’s father in Wonders with the rest of the Khan family. However, his MCU future beyond this point remains uncertain as Ms. Marvel has yet to be renewed for Season 2, though the latest update bodes well on that front.
The latest allegations regarding the actor’s past sexual harassment and grooming are obviously disturbing, but they’re unlikely to impact his MCU future. Unless legal action is taken against Kapur or other allegations emerge to the point that Disney’s public image is threatened, the studio may choose not to act.
This action could take the form of excluding the character from future Ms. Marvel-related projects, killing off Yusuf Khan altogether, or recasting the actor. Marvel Studios has replaced actors many times in the past, but never for this reason, so finding another actor to continue Yusuf’s story isn’t out of the question.
Ms. Marvel is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.
|
Sources
2/ https://thedirect.com/article/ms-marvel-dad-actor-mohan-kapur-accused-sexual-harassment-allegations
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ms. Marvel Actor Dad Mohan Kapur Charged With Trouble Sexual Harassment Allegations
- A look at Tia Mowry’s memorable fashion looks
- johnson: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will stand for MP again in next general election; Details here
- S&P/TSX Composite Index up nearly 100 points, US stock markets trade lower
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies aged 96 – BBC News
- Narendra Modi is about to fulfill a fundamental promise made to Hindus
- England vs Pakistan, Zac Crawley fastest century, four centuries in one inning, Ben Duckett, First Test, Rawalpindi
- Jamie Lee Curtis to receive award for overcoming ageism in entertainment
- ‘Putin is incapable of success on the battlefield’: Blinken on Russian military tactics
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World
- The Message of Romans: God’s Good News to the World