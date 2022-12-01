Writers promote abortion rights with fundraisers and TV shows

About 40 TV and film writers recently gathered at the Encino home of showrunners Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters to hear Dr. Julia Walsh, health professor at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, share stories of women’s treatment injured during illegal abortions in the late 1960s.

Spilling out onto a garden patio, writers met at a bar and enjoyed an assortment of hors d’oeuvres from elaborate tables while listening to presentations from Walsh and other speakers, including group advocates Reproaction and the Womens Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP).

The event, organized by a 1,400-member coalition of writers and directors, raised nearly $30,000 through ticket sales and donations, organizers said.

The funds, they said, will support legal aid services and fund care for those seeking abortions in states where the medical procedure has been restricted.

Beyond fundraising, Guggenheim, showrunner of the Eli Stone and DCs Legends of Tomorrow TV series, also wants writers to raise awareness of the issue through their scripts.

There is a responsibility on our part as television writers to tell stories about women who need abortions and, in some cases, their difficulty in accessing safe and legal abortions, Guggenheim said in an interview. It’s by telling these stories, I think, that we get people to have conversations that they wouldn’t otherwise have.

Guggenheim and other writers worked behind the scenes to keep the subject in the spotlight. They rallied after the Supreme Court’s landmark decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade, which included a constitutional right to abortion.

They lobbied Hollywood studios to take action to support movie workers. In June, Warner Bros., Netflix, Sony Pictures and Paramount and other studios offered to fund travel for employees living in states with restricted abortion access.

Prominent writers are also looking for ways to tackle the delicate issue of reproductive rights in their screenplays.

In November, ABCs Grays Anatomy, created by coalition member Shonda Rhimes, featured an episode on abortion.

In its most recent season, an episode called When I Come to the Border centers on a woman with an ectopic pregnancy. In October, another episode tackled the issue of sex education following the Supreme Court ruling, as well as a storyline involving abortive drugs.

The coalition has other fundraisers planned, said Emily Dell, writer, director and event organizer and daughter of Dr. Walsh.

Even though we were blessed to live in California, faced with such a massive monolith of injustice, it’s all too easy to feel helpless, Dell said. The goal of this fundraiser was not just to raise funds for reproductive rights, but to illuminate the broader ecosystem of reproductive advocacy, giving our guests and friends in the industry the tools and understanding needed to feel empowered in this struggle.

The coalition, which formed this summer, is urging studios to do more. In July, writers such as Rhimes, Ava DuVernay, Marta Kauffman and Lena Waithe called on studios to provide detailed plans to support pregnant workers on productions in states where abortion care has been restricted following the decision, according to the letter seen by The Times.

The group wants the studios to detail the medical care and legal protections workers would get. They’re also asking for pledges to stop political donations to political groups and anti-abortion candidates, and they’re urging studios to move production from states that have criminalized abortion.

The worry is that film and TV workers could find themselves working in a state like Georgia, where a six-week abortion ban went into effect after the Supreme Court ruling.

So far, however, it’s unclear what effect lobbying efforts have had in driving the work away from major film hubs like Georgia that offer lucrative tax breaks to producers.

Major filmmakers in the region like Tyler Perry have previously said they will not leave the state following the passage of laws restricting abortion. After the state passed the so-called heartbeat bill in 2019, Perry said he invested $250 million in Georgia and he couldn’t just get up and walk away, he told The Associated Press.

Showrunners like Guggenheim have said that for his productions, local laws will affect whether he presents a show in that state.

It’s very hard for me to justify putting money into a jurisdiction that limits women’s rights, Guggenheim said.

But the question of where films are produced is complex. Showrunners don’t always have the power to determine where productions go. And some say boycotts in states like Georgia would hurt movie workers and an industry that may have helped turn Georgia purple in the recent election.

Guggenheim recognizes the challenges.

We’ve made really great progress both in terms of outreach to various organizations and businesses, as well as fundraising, Guggenheim said. Basically, we were talking about trying to restore a right that women had had for 50 years in this country. Until they get it back, the job won’t be done.