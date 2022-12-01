Entertainment
News | City of West Hollywood
The City of West Hollywood and its Women’s Advisory Council invite the community to a Blackbird Project event, which will include a free screening of a short film by Blackbird followed by a roundtable on mental health.
The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the City of West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, adjacent to the West Hollywood Library. The event is free, but places are limited. RSVP is requested by clicking here. Validation of the adjacent five-story parking structure will be available at the event (parking is limited to availability). Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to the City of West Hollywood’s Toy and Food Drive.
Inspired by a true story, the short film Blackbird follows two women in treatment who grapple with their different experiences of navigating an eating disorder. After the screening, there will be a discussion with the two women who are the subjects of the film, as well as other speakers sharing their stories of hope and resilience. Speakers will include: Paula Edwards-Gayfield, clinical advisor for the National Eating Disorders Association; Alexandra Miles, producer and founder of Project Blackbird; Maegan Philmore, producer and director; and Kendra Williams, mental health advocate. There will also be a Q&A and a live exercise for audiences to relate the film’s message, as well as mental health and wellbeing resources and fun giveaways.
Blackbird Project is an awareness program created to highlight mental health issues. It is designed to make small but meaningful changes in mental health through the screening and discussions that follow the short film Blackbird. The goal is to de-stigmatize mental health issues, with a particular focus on underserved communities. Project Blackbird hopes to start a conversation within these communities so that individuals do not feel alone. Learn more by visiting www.projectblackbirdinc.org.
According to the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA), eating disorders are serious but treatable mental and physical illnesses that can affect people of all genders, ages, races, religions, ethnicities, sexual orientations, body shapes, and weights. Statistics compiled by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD) indicate that 28.8 million Americans will have an eating disorder during their lifetime and that eating disorders are among the diseases deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdoses.
If you or a loved one is suffering or affected by a mental health, addiction or suicide crisis, please call Where text 988 or chat online at www.988lifeline.org for free, confidential and immediate assistance. The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health provides resources and support 24/7 at (800) 854-7771. Support for people with eating disorders is available at NEDA by calling (800) 931-2237 and www.nationaleatingdisorders.org. Recovery resources are also available through ANAD at (888)-375-7767 and www.anad.org.
For more information on the city’s mental health resources, visit www.weho.org/services/social-services/mental-health.
For more information, please contact Larissa Fooks, Community Programs Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6413 or [email protected] For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.
For up-to-date information on news and happenings from the City of West Hollywood, follow @wehocity on on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email and view the city’s calendar of meetings and events at www.weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus.
For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].
