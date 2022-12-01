Ratana smiles before stepping into her next voiceover role. Theo and Juliet

Ratana is a voice actor and performance coach. She has starred in numerous commercials, video games, animated feature films, and educational projects. You can hear it in Genshin Impact, Tremor, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Heroes, Fallout76: Wastelanders DLC, Shadow Hunters, Punishment, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and wonders avengers. She also coaches voice actors as they embark on their creative journeys. As a branding coach and consultant, Ratana uses her expertise in branding and product development to help creative entrepreneurs discover and authentically communicate their brands to establish and grow their presence. Ratana spoke with Forbes about her professional journey through voice acting and entertainment.

Goldie Chan: Hello Ratana. What has you professional path been ?

To like: I had several lives as a professional. My career started in management and systems consulting, took me to graduate school, which led me to brand management and product development. All the while, I loved acting, animation and musicals, and I finally discovered voice acting thanks to a good friend who was studying the craft.

As someone who grew up loving cartoons and animated movies, finding a voiceover was like finding true love. I started taking VO classes, then I increased my education with improvisation, acting, singing, performance capture, dance and anything that I thought could make me a performer stronger.

I did this while maintaining a fairly demanding 9 to 5 marketing job. At some point the company I worked for announced that they were cutting my division and my job eventually disappeared. I interviewed for other corporate jobs and although they made offers, I continued to want to follow my voice acting dreams. I knew if I didn’t take the leap now I never would. So I accepted a severance package, turned down the other offers, and continued my life as a freelance actor full-time.

That was nearly 11 years ago. It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m proud that I took a leap of faith and bet on myself.

Song: What was your favorite project you worked on?

To like: I like to borrow a phrase from legendary voice actor Rob Paulsen, who says his favorite project is this. 🙂 Some of my favorite past projects span the span of my career(s), like providing the English voice for Leonie in the fire emblem game franchise, and Yae Miko in Genshin Impact. Be part of the cast of Tremor, the first-ever Filipino anime developed for global audiences for Netflix. Learn how to write and produce content for corporate clients and then coach their speakers on how to deliver that content. Accompanying emerging voice actors and creative entrepreneurs on the use of their voice and the creation of their businesses.

Song: How would you describe your personal brand?

To like: Disney Princess with an MBA. Im a cheerleader for creativity and entrepreneurship. I describe myself as a pragmatic optimist. If you ask Twitter they’ll probably say Im the Auntie or Big Sis with the Dad Jokes.

Song: What are you currently working on?

To like: Auditioning for my next gig. The truth is, for many of us, our current work is secret, sealed by NDAs. And we probably can’t talk about these projects for months or even years. So my current/everyday life is made up of auditions, contact with past, present, and future collaborators, and trying to find time to be with my family, chosen family, and my pup.

Song: What is the dream role you would like to do?

To like: Oooh, that’s such a meaty question. As an actor, I have a number of dream roles and projects I would love to be part of, including how I portray my own brand. As a creative entrepreneur, I am currently working on some of my dream projects – namely writing a book or content that allows me to share what I have learned with others on a larger scale than a tweet daily. Some dreams are more concrete than others; I am now taking the time to understand what form this content dream will take.

Song: What is your favorite part of your community?

To like: As a voice actor, the best part of this community is our heartfelt, heartfelt collegiality. We offer each other support and advice. We encourage each other – even when we’ve auditioned for the same roles!

Song: What brings an audio-based story to life?

To like: A great story draws us in and takes us on a journey – whether it’s fiction or non-fiction, we stop what we’re doing and pay attention. This is NOT an easy thing to do in a world where we are rewarded for endlessly swiping and scrolling.

Stories start with writing – we can’t do what we do without a clear narrative to bring to life. Sound design – engineering, sound effects, sound effects, music, VO and more – helps create a sound world that supports the storytelling.

Voiceover is just one small piece of this puzzle. As a voice actor, our job is to paint a picture with our performance so that you as the listener know immediately who the character is, what they want, where they are and what they are doing. Our voices do the work that the face and the body do in the theater or in the cinema.

Song: Any final branding or career advice for anyone looking to get into voiceover work this year?

To like: I say the same thing to all emerging voice actors: dubbing is action. It’s more than just having a cute talking voice or imitating funny voices. It is a skill and a craft that you can cultivate and work on. Take a class – acting, improvisation, voice-over, singing, movement – so you can try different things and develop your skills. Practice. And don’t invest in a demo until you’re ready.

Part of building a brand as a voice actor is based on the above – once you know what you do really well and clear up some of your own roles or dream clients, then you can start communicating it to others. You can tell the story of who you are, how you present yourself, and how you would like to work with others.