Stream it or skip it?

HBO Max claims the kind of holiday romance with A Hollywood Christmas, a meta-movie about making an intentionally worded Christmas romance. But is A Hollywood Christmas too self-aware for its own good, or does it know exactly what it’s doing?
The essential:Jessica Van (paper girls) plays Jessica, a director who has just started production on her seventh holiday romance film. Between: Christopher (A Californian Christmas Josh Swickard), a new type of ciphers hired (by someone he knows, of course) as part of a big network shakeup. The holiday movies are out and the thrillers are here! This will be Jessica’s last vacation romance for this unnamed network, unless she knocks this one out of the park. That’s when Jess’ assistant, Reena (It’s us’ Anissa Borrego) realizes that something magical is happening: Jess has gone from directing a vacation romance to leading a real one. All Jess has to do is follow the formula she knows and love by watching 100 of these types of movies and not only will her career be saved, but she’ll also end up with Christopher.
Well, it will happen if Jess actually accepts Reena’s theory…and if she can stop her really dark stars (Riley Dandy and Zak Steiner) from going against each other…and if she can make enough money to finish the movie…and if she can fix that poor script without also breaking the formula… and you see what Jessica is up against.
What movies will this remind you of? : You could compare A Hollywood Christmas to any movie in which the characters find themselves calling out the genre tropes of the genre movie they’re currently starring in, like Scream Where Galactic Quest. It’s also the second Christmas romantic comedy to play with the formula in this way, after Hallmark’s Lights, Camera, Christmas.
Performance to watch:It’ll be a crime if this movie doesn’t put Anissa Borrego on every casting director’s radar for every comedy series in Hollywood. She’s the right dose of spunk, weirdness and self-awareness and her exceptionally high-pitched voice brings out her innate comedic talent even more.
I also hope the same happens for Riley Dandy, who plays the romantic comedy lead Ashley with a spatial energy that shows just how smart the not-so-bright Ashley thinks she is. A first exchange between Ashley and the director Jess arouses one of the biggest bursts of laughter of the film: “When Zoe barks, how do I know what she is saying? … I don’t speak the language of dogs.
Memorable dialogue: This film knows the landscape of the Christmas movie genre, as Christopher explains to Jess: “The market is dominated by the two Christmas chains. It’s not a financial boon for us to compete, so we’re trying a whole new direction for programming.
A holiday tradition:Jess does holiday movies. Every year. That’s what she does and that’s what she wants to do!
Two doves: As mentioned above, look Lights, Camera, Christmas seeing one of the two dominant Christmas chains (Hallmark) try a bit of the same thing.
Does the title make sense? :The movie is truly a Hollywood Christmas, especially since it’s set in the heat of summer when most of these movies are being shot. Still, it would help if the movie had a title that conveyed the movie-within-a-movie/meta nature of it all. Reena and Jess are touting the virtues of the holiday movie formula, so maybe something like A very stereotypical holiday movie Where Festive shape-la la la. …I’m getting worse as the season progresses.
Our opinion : We’ve reached the point in the ubiquity of TV pop culture/streaming holiday romance/Christmas romantic comedy where parodies and self-referential films are truly viable. We have two naked gun-style parodies last year (The female dog Who Stole Christmas and A Clsterfnke Christmas), and this year we’re getting meta movies within a movie. And unlike Lights, Camera, Christmasthe Hallmark movie I keep referring to, A Hollywood Christmas actually has bite in a positive way.
I appreciate that A Hollywood Christmas actually uses Jess’ sincere love for the genre to highlight a major point haters miss: the formula is a feature, not a bug. And by getting Jess to love those movies, Jess, who is by all accounts a good filmmaker as well as a very cool, professional adult, the movie gives the whole genre a bit of artistic clout. Yes, these films are fluffy, but it takes real skill from real professionals to make that fluff pleasantly fluffy.
That being said, it seems A Hollywood Christmas spends much of its standard 90-minute runtime not knowing what kind of movie it is. It begins incredibly loud with lots of incisive, laugh-out-loud jokes about how these movies are made like a shot of Ashley and Michael taking off their winter coats to reveal a sleeveless bib and button down so they don’t die in the summer heat. Swickard and Van also have a great dynamic, with Swickard playing a clueless brother and Van playing an exasperated pro.
But the movie loses a lot of that energy as it goes along, especially as Swickard and Van’s characters are softened by romance movie rules. It even becomes difficult to know if Jess is Actually stuck in a Christmas movie, and if she is, shouldn’t things get a lot stranger? And shouldn’t the pace be much tighter? And shouldn’t Jess and Chris stay skeptical a bit longer? You start asking more questions to replace jokes.
It’s too bad, because A Hollywood Christmas the premise is interesting and the performance is fantastic across the board. It just feels like it needed a little more Christmas/movie magic to make it all come together.
Our call: A very, very timid SKIP IT because again the performance and the idea are fun even if the execution ends up being a bit lackluster.
