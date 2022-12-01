Entertainment
The body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. abandoned in the Bronx
An overdose victim whose corpse was ruthlessly dumped on a sidewalk in the Bronx was identified Thursday as the namesake son of a former Copacabana bouncer played by Viggo Mortensen in the Oscar-winning film Green Book.
Frank Vallelonga Jr., 60, was the son of the late Frank Sr., known as Tony Lip, who accompanied famed black pianist Don Shirley as his bodyguard on a tour of the Deep South in early 1960s before an unlikely transformation from doorman to actor and a recurring role on The Sopranos.
The suspect arrested for leaving the lifeless body behind apparently loaded the body into a vehicle belonging to the victims’ Oscar-winning brother for the November 29 trip to his final resting place, according to a criminal complaint.
This guy was already dead, driver Steven Smith told cops, according to the criminal complaint. He overdosed. I have nothing to do with it.
Frank Jr.’s body was discovered at 3:51 a.m. Monday after a 911 call reported a body outside a factory in Hunts Point. behind.
Vallelonga’s cause of death remains officially unconfirmed.
I loved the guy. He was a great guy, Soprano star Vincent Pastore told the Daily News. The last time I saw Frankie he came to one of my acting classes in town about six months ago.
The corpse was found without any identification, initially leaving the names of the victims as a mystery. Vallelonga Jr. was the owner of Italian restaurant Tony Lips, named after his famous father, in Franklin Lakes, NJ
Vallelonga Jr.’s own stab at an acting career included credits for Green Book, where he played his uncle Rudy, and a guest appearance on The Sopranos.
An Instagram photo from 2019, when Green Book won the Best Picture Oscar, shows a tuxedo Frank Jr. hugging Lady Gaga.
Smith, 35, was arrested a day after the body was discovered on eight counts, including receiving a human body, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery. He was released without bond after his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court.
Smith lives in a homeless shelter in the Bronx, according to cops. Although he was accused of dumping the body, he was not involved in Vallelonga’s death, police sources said.
According to Smith, a woman named Pam told him that someone had overdosed in a car. Smith allegedly admitted to driving away in the vehicle and leaving the body behind.
I pulled the body out of the car on the ground, Smith reportedly told cops. I don’t know the guy at all.
The car carrying Vallelonga, a gray 2021 Hyundai Elantra, belongs to his younger brother Nick, according to court documents. Nick Vallelonga wrote the screenplay for Green Book and won a pair of Oscars. He then became a successful film producer.
Mr Smith was not involved in the deceased’s unfortunate death, as stated in the complaint and charges filed by the District Attorney’s Office, a legal aid spokesperson told The News. We have just received the initial discovery from prosecutors, and we have much more to say about this case after a thorough review and investigation.
The Vallelonga brothers’ father is perhaps best known as an actor for his role as New York mob boss Carmine Lupertazzi in The Sopranos as well as small roles in classic organized crime films like Goodfellas, Donnie Brasco and The Godfather.
The family patriarch landed his job with the musician during a renovation at Copa and spent 18 months on the road with Shirley. The musician, who died in 2013, requested that no film be made before his death and the story remained known only to the Vallelonga family.
