Hollywood’s Leading Stuntwoman Gathers Millions of Subscribers to Teach the Next Generation of Performers

Michelle C. Smith is a leading stunt performer and fight choreographer in Hollywood. She collected … [+] millions of social media followers for teaching the younger generation the art of stunts. Ror Tio Photography

Stunt work is one of the most crucial parts of making a Hollywood action movie or show. However, a staggering 30% of stuntmen are women. So how can women thrive in this industry and make a name for themselves?

Michelle C. Smith is a leader stuntwoman and Hollywood fight choreographer who gets an adrenaline rush every time she shows up for work. With millions of social media followers, she teaches the younger generation the art of stunts. She even explains how to use a lightsaber. She has appeared and worked on blockbuster films including dead PoolAppleTV See and CT super girl.

One of the first things I heard was that if you want to be an artist, you have to learn how to fight and fall, Smith shares. I got into Filipino martial arts, which has a lot more of a weapons base. It just spoke to me, and I realized that all of my previous training was very complementary to this new style of martial arts training. So I lowered my head and dove in. In terms of obtaining stunts, there are no stunt agents. So it’s all about networking and the relationships you create.

Smith began twirling a stick at the age of five. Her love of dancing and competition led her to become a national and world baton twirler champion. She competed in eight consecutive world championships at the age of 11. Her career took her to Vancouver, where she met people working with the Underground Circus, a professional circus group. It was there that she experienced life as a working artist as her troupe booked corporate gigs.

The stunt and circus communities are closely linked, so she started meeting stunt performers. One day she observed some of the workers practicing to fight with swords. Smith asked to join us. It was then that she realized she could have a career in Hollywood. During this time, she also taught dance classes ranging from jazz to hip-hop.

Michelle C. Smith, Hollywood stuntwoman, has appeared and worked on blockbuster films including … [+] Deadpool, Apple TV See and CW Supergirl. Ror Tio Photography

The circus taught me a lot about courage, she says. The stunts also taught me a lot about courage and how I operate in a scary and uncertain position. But the circus taught me to push my limits in terms of creativity and playfulness because I performed on stage all the time. I did acts and numbers that I didn’t do growing up. I was learning new acts; I learned to do stilts, a hoop act and a small handstand act with my partner. All of these things were new to me, but what I really learned was that I have the ability to do whatever I want.

Smith took martial arts classes to acclimatize to the world of stuntmen. In 2008 she turned to stunt work after ten years in the circus and a motion capture film on her resume, Barbie and the Three Musketeers. Then the Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief the production came to town looking for people who knew acrobatics. Smith worked on the stunt team as one of the stunt people.

Quickly, she rose to prominence in the industry for her abilities to train, teach, and explain movement to actors she dubbed or worked with on set. Many stunt performers, like professional athletes, have a limited number of years to push their bodies to extremes. Although Smith is still working, she is feeling the wear and tear.

When I was 30, Smith shares, that’s when I started realizing things hurt in my body and things I could do before, like lifting my leg up and shooting behind my head, it was like, Oh, it’s not really good for me to do to my body anymore. My brain always understands how to do a skill, but my body says no. It was a bit of a loss of identity because a lot of our self-esteem as performers is tied to what we can do.

Then, through the pandemic, I hit a wall of burnout, especially around the stage. I have been performing since I was five years old. I’ve been doing makeup and dressing up and pretending to be something since I was five years old. I’m ready to find out who I am when I’m not doing this.

Hollywood stuntwoman Michelle C. Smith hosts the Freestyle Staff Spinning online academy to teach … [+] the next generation of artists how to use lightsabers and combat combat. Ror Tio Photography

In 2014, Smith began showcasing stick and bo tricks in videos on social media. Since then, she has expanded her video content to include tutorials on lightsaber, knives, other handheld weapons, and melee combat. Additionally, his online academy, Freestyle Staff Academy, a subscription service, teaches members how to do freestyle staff spin, a combination of stickhandling with martial arts and performing arts.

As Smith evolves in her career, she is focusing on the following critical milestones:

Be specific about your next career move; determine what is not working for you in your current situation and how you want to improve it.

Keep an open mind when it comes to pivoting. You may find throughout your journey that you prefer working in a different industry or sector.

Preparing as much as possible is underrated. Preparation will increase your success when you are presented with an opportunity of a lifetime.

It could be a product of the way we live and the current visibility of everything on social media, Smith concludes, but people are afraid to try things. People are afraid of making mistakes or of being vulnerable… I talk about this a lot with my students about the importance of dropping out; If you want to learn how to do all those fancy staff or lightsaber skills, you have to be prepared to drop your staff. If you don’t drop it, you don’t learn and you’re holding back. This metaphor applies to life; if you’re afraid to go get what you want, you’ll never get it.