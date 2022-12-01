Squid Game actor charged with indecent assault

SEOUL >> Award-winning ‘Squid Game’ actor Oh Young-soo will face trial for indecent assault after a woman accused him of touching her inappropriately in 2017, a South Korean court has heard .

The Seongnam City District Court said Thursday that prosecutors indicted the 78-year-old Emmy nominee last week over the allegations and his trial would begin in February. Kim Myeong-un, an official with the Seongnam District Prosecutor’s Office, said he could not confirm specific details about Oh’s case, which was first reported by local media last week. .

According to reports, the unidentified woman originally filed a lawsuit against Oh in December 2021, accusing her of having unwanted physical contact during a meeting in 2017.

Oh did not respond to multiple calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.

South Korean cable channel JTBC said Oh denied any wrongdoing when contacted by a reporter, saying he only held the woman’s hand to ‘show her the way’ while they were walking around a lake. According to JTBC, Oh said he apologized to the woman, not because he acknowledged the charges against him, but because the woman told him she “wouldn’t raise an issue” at about the incident if he did.

Oh became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe in January after being named best supporting actor for his role in ‘Squid Game,’ a brutal Netflix drama about a desperate group of adults participating in deadly games. for children to have a chance to escape from heavy debts.

Oh was also nominated for an Emmy for his performance as Oh Il-nam, a mysterious elderly contestant who joined the games after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.